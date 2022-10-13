CHESTERTOWN — Tall Ships will be back at the marina here Oct. 28 through 30 for the Sultana Downrigging Festival, with more ships than ever before.
Alongside Chestertown’s Sultana will be seven visiting vessels, including the Kalmar Nyckel, Pride of Baltimore II, Virginia, Lynx, Sigsbee, and, new this year Godspeed and Maryland Dove.
“We will have the most (Tall Ships) we’ve ever had on the waterfront,” said Drew McCullen, president and co-founder of the Sultana Education Foundation, during an interview Tuesday.
The Maryland Dove was launched earlier this year and is owned by the state of Maryland and operated and maintained by the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission. It will only sail once Friday and will spend the rest of the weekend at the dock and open for tours.
There are 1,050 tickets available to sail the tall ships. As of the interview Tuesday, McCullen said about 970 tickets had been sold. Waitlists are available for those wishing to sail the Tall Ships whose tickets have sold out.
“We’ve never had this much interest before. Usually we sell out but we sell out the week before the festival, so to sell out probably two-and-a-half, three weeks out is new for us,” McCullen said.
McCullen said he is most looking forward to “packing” one of the docks with Sultana, Kalmar Nyckel, Maryland Dove and Godspeed.
“They’re not from the exact same time period, but they’re the old(est) boats,” McCullen said. “That dock, if we can squeeze them all in there, is going to look pretty cool.”
Not only will the Tall Ships be on display, but the bluegrass festival is returning as well, with many new bands.
“We’ve upped our game with the bands, getting some more nationally recognized groups,” he said.
The Music Village will be open 4 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30. It is free and open to the public on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Tickets are still available for the Music Village, which provides not only access to the bluegrass bands but also food and drinks.
“There’s a ton going on,” according to McCullen, with additional events downtown throughout the weekend.
Other events include a fireworks display 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 over the harbor and a family fun day — including live animals, children’s music and more — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Holt Education Center.
There will also be book talks and other performances through partnerships with the Bookplate and Sumner Hall.
A full schedule of events can be found online at downrigging.org/schedule/.
McCullen said the event is volunteer-driven, with nearly 100 volunteers working over the festival weekend.
“There’s just no way we could do it. We have a good staff, but we just couldn’t do an event for 8,000 people with our staff,” McCullen said. “That’s why this thing works — because of them.”
