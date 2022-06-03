Kids and families can enjoy movies and games on the beach throughout the summer in Ocean City.
The movies and family games are free and held Mondays and Fridays at the 27th Street Beach and Wednesdays near the Carousel Hotel at the 118th street oceanfront. The films start at dusk and depend on favorable weather.
Here’s the current slate of kids movies:
• June 8 – Despicable Me – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
• June 15 – Soul – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
• June 20 – Encanto – 27th Street
• June 22 – Jungle Cruise – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
• June 24 – Raya and the Last Dragon – 27th Street
• June 27 – Space Jam: A New Legacy – 27th Street
• June 29 – Luca – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
• July 1 – Sing 2 – 27th Street
• July 4 – NO MOVIE – Enjoy the Fireworks
• July 6 – Encanto – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
• July 8 – Onward – 27th Street
• July 11 – Shrek – 27th Street
• July 13 – Trolls World Tour – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
• July 15 – Clifford the Big Red Dog – 27th Street
• July 18 – PAW Patrol: The Movie – 27th Street
• July 20 – Sing 2 – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
• July 22 – Coco – 27th Street
• July 25 – Luca – 27th Street
• July 27 – Onward – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
• July 29 – Frozen — 27th Street August 1 – Soul – 27th Street
• August 3 – Raya and the Last Dragon – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
• August 5 – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – 27th Street
• August 8 – Jungle Cruise – 27th Street
• August 10 – Cruella – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
• August 12 – Finding Nemo – 27th Street
• August 17 – Space Jam: A New Legacy – Carousel Hotel — 118th Street
