EASTON — The Easton Economic Development Corp. is hosting a summer music series with performances scheduled for every Saturday this summer and through Oct. 16.
The Easton Sounds of Summer Music Program also includes 16 concerts being scheduled for Fridays evenings.
Musicians will be performing in front of the Tidewater Inn, Thompson Park, Federal Street, Easton Farmers Market, and other locations around town.
The effort looks to bring activity to downtown Easton while also supporting musicians.
“After a year of no live music, it's been a real thrill to reconnect with old friends and make new ones working on this project. The fact that we are playing some role in getting people to come downtown has been the icing on the cake. As a performer, it felt great to play again,” said Dan Van Skiver, a local musician who has been working with the Easton economic development group on the summer music effort.
EEDC also wants to promote other concerts and performances in Easton. The town his home to the Avalon Theatre and its outdoor Stoltz Pavilion venue.
“The EEDC is a resource to promote and support any music happening in the town,” said Arden Kern, EEDC’s music and events coordinator. “The concept of the series is about the larger community and making it easy to access gatherings that are happening in town this summer and fall.”
For a list of upcoming performances, go to eastonsoundsofsummer.com. To check out more information on Easton festivals and other events hosted go to eastonedc.com/events/.
