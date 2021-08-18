DENTON — For 32 years the annual Caroline Summerfest Festival in Denton has marked the turn toward Fall in Caroline County. As vacations wind down and families prepare to return to the regular schedules set by school days, Summerfest has symbolized one last hurrah of family, friends and food coupled with great music on three stages.
Given its suspension due to pandemic restrictions in 2020, it is also among many community events that invite the return to in-person celebrations.
The Under The Stars theme signals an adjustment in festival operation hours to early evening hours for the two-day event on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. Free parking and shuttle bus transportation are available from the Health and Public Services Building located at 407 South Seventh Street on both days.
Celebrating Tradition, Innovation
Although Caroline Summerfest has been around for three decades, a new theme each year and a few new attractions keep the event fresh and exciting. The “Under the Stars” theme embraces the promise of cooler evening temperatures and celestial decorations among the three entertainment stages and the 75+ nonprofit vendors and corporate sponsors that support the event.
Kid and family friendly activities are a key feature, and new this year is a Saturday “Touch A Truck” display for heavy equipment and big trucks — a perfect opportunity for families to meet the “rock star” operators and sit in the driver’s seat of these big rigs. Sand piles for castles, fire truck rides, the Eagle Line Railroad display, and Pro Parties Bounce events ($) will again be located throughout the three-block historic downtown. KidZart is the Caroline Summerfest version of free make ’n’ take craft creation stations for all ages to paint, sculpt, glue, cut and color creations that delight the aspiring artist and become a memento for the festival experience.
Friday stage performance highlights on three festival stages include Devon Beck Band, Choptank River Big Band, Big Chicken Dinner and the strolling stilt-walker and balloonitic Paul Belanger. Saturday performances include Swamp Romp from the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” appearing for the first time in Caroline County, the pan steel drum music of Spark in Da Pan and New and Used Bluegrass. Slim Harrison, the fiddle-playing one-man band, will be back making music with kids and families at the Family Stage.
The Market Street Public House Third Room stage provides air-conditioned comfort and the option of table service while listening to vocalist Randall Butler, the emerging talent from Rhythm and Ridge performers from North Caroline High School Chorus and Mike Elzey’s Guitar Studio, Poppy Blue Eyes, Sammati Dance and the record release collaboration of Devon Beck and Salisbury performer Marlee.
Performance schedules are posted on carolinesummerfest.com. Special thanks to our stage sponsors: Queenstown Bank, WINN Transport, Shore United Bank and National Property Inspectors and Towers Concrete Services.
Other Event Features
The Spirit of the Revolution and the Band of Blue, Colonel Richardson High School and North Caroline High School marching bands, will converge in front of the Courthouse to honor the festival’s return at 6 p.m. with a shared performance of the National Anthem. And this years Summerfest Car Show will include an exclusive display of classic and custom cars in partnership with the Ridgely Car Show.
Other features include:
• Saturday Fireworks display at 9 p.m. sharp with thanks to PNC Bank, Sisk Fulfillment Center of Federalsburg, Fred Frederick Chevy Dodge of Easton and Branson and Branson Optometrists.
• The giant children’s sandpit will be located on Second Street right next to Denton Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Truck and near master sand Sculptor George Zaiser’s castle creation thanks to Tower’s Concrete and Hollingworth Insurance Inc.
• Eagle Line Railroad’s impressive model train display thanks to Caroline Nursing and Rehab Center and Maryland State Parks Scales & Tales live animal display compliments of State Farm Insurance.
• Plus, bounces, giant slides and games, face painting, sand sculpting, the “World’s Longest Chalk Board” and other activities that will keep kids and adults busy for hours.
And, of course, festival-goers can also enjoy the variety of festival foods and gaming, all benefiting local nonprofits.
Free Festival Shuttle Transportation
There is plenty of free parking at the 107 S. Seventh Street in Denton at the Health and Public Services Building near the Denton Volunteer Fire Department. Accessible and air-conditioned shuttle buses travel from the parking area on 7th Street directly into the heart of the festival thanks to the sponsorship support of Smiles by Higgins and Holsinger.
Caroline Summerfest is a pet-free, wheel-free and alcohol-free event. Park your bicycle, scooters and skateboards on the bike racks located at Third and Gay streets.
For more information, call 410-479-8120 or visit www.carolinesummerfest.com. Like the event on Facebook for festival updates at facebook.com/carolinesummerfest.
The festival is supported in part by a grant from the Caroline County Council of Arts and the Maryland State Arts Council. The Town of Denton and Caroline County Recreation and Parks produce the event with the support of more than 75 volunteers.
