On Saturday, June 25, The Mainstay in Rock Hall caps off its month-long tribute to the Great American Songbook with a program led by Mainstay favorite, pianist Robert Redd.
Redd will be joined by alto sax player Marty Nau and jazz guitarist Steve Abshire for a show they have titled “Swinging with the Songbook.”
Redd is a member of the prestigious Duke Ellington Orchestra that tours across the U.S as well as abroad (most recent tours have included Japan, Singapore, Israel, the United Kingdom, and Brazil). He is also the pianist and leader of the Wolf Trap Jazz Trio.
Redd worked frequently with legendary performers, guitarist Charlie Byrd and sax great Phil Woods.
Marty Nau is a highly active and sought-after jazz alto saxophone player in the Washington D.C. Area. Nau has performed with such performers as Dizzy Gillespie, Stanley Turrentine, Joe Williams, Rosemary Clooney, Nancy Wilson, Maureen McGovern, Snooky Young, and many others. Marty also played lead alto sax and conducted for the Navy's premiere jazz ensemble, the Commodores before retiring from the group in 1997.
Jazz guitarist Steve Abshire has accompanied well-known vocalists Della Reese, Etta Jones, and Diane Shuur. He has appeared in concert with the Great Guitars as Barney Kessel's substitute, and is a repeat performer at the famed Jazz in Marciac Jazz Festival in France.
Showtime for the live concert event is 8 p.m.. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org.
Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 at the door).
The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall. The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.
