Temple B’nai Israel — The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore presents the Susan & Barry Koh 2022 Jazz Concert Series. Sac au Lait closes the series on June 29 at 7 p.m, playing traditional New Orleans jazz and swing music
On Wednesday, June 22, at 7 p.m, musician Paul Carr and his band will perform in Easton with vocalist Sharón Clark (pictured).
Submitted photo
Paul Carr and his band will perform at an Easton jazz concert series June 22.
Temple B’nai Israel — The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore is presenting the Susan & Barry Koh 2022 Jazz Concert Series. The series features a variety of jazz styles that will be presented to the community at no charge on June 22 and 29. Events for both dates start at 7 p.m.
The series is hosted by Rabbi Peter Hyman, a jazz aficionado who believes that “jazz is a truly original American art that is celebrated and enjoyed around the world.”
On Wednesday, June 22, at 7 p.m. Washington D.C.-based musician Paul Carr and his band perform, featuring vocalist Sharón Clark. Carr, a Houston native and Howard University graduate, has dedicated his professional career to performing and promoting Jazz through education and outreach. He carries on the Texas tenor tradition.
Regional jazz fans pack the house whenever singer Sharón Clark takes the stage. This prolific artist has assumed the mantle of Washington’s “Queen of Jazz.” "Jazz Times" calls her “a revelation...I never thought I’d hear a singer with the range, musicality and command of tone and timbre that was Sarah Vaughan at her best, but now I have.”
Clark has performed as a featured soloist with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, the Richmond Symphony, and the Baltimore Symphony. She performs regularly in New York at the Iridium and the Metropolitan Room and in Washington at Blues Alley, the Kennedy Center, and Bethesda Blues and Jazz Club.
Sac au Lait closes the series on June 29 at 7 p.m., playing traditional New Orleans jazz and swing music from the 1920’s and 30’s with a modern attitude. Based in Baltimore, their music includes both vocal and instrumental tunes. Led by banjo player Frank Patinella, Sac Au Lait has been a staple of the Baltimore jazz scene for over 18 years.
Sac au Lait includes the following musicians: Frank Donn on trumpet and vocals, Rich Howard on trombone and vocals, John Dierker on clarinet, Frank Patinella on banjo and vocals, Liz Prince on tuba, and David Polimene on drums.
The Temple is located at 7199 Tristan Drive, right off the Easton bypass. The concert is offered at no charge and is open to the public; no reservations required. Proof of full COVID vaccination is required and masks are highly encouraged. For further information, please call 410-822-055
