The Temple B’nai Israel — the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore — will host a special musical event on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Easton concert event “features a discussion and performance of selections by composers and lyricists George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Oscar Hammerstein II, Kurt Weill, and others that pays homage to the contribution of these legendary creators,” according to a news release announcing the event.
Concert pianist and pre-concert lecturer Rachel Franklin and the Annapolis Opera will present a program of Broadway musical highlights exploring the crucial role this group of composers and lyricists played in the development of the modern American musical.
The Annapolis Opera has provided professionally staged operas and concerts in the region for more than 40 years.
Rachel Franklin is well known in Easton’s artistic and musical circles. Besides appreciating her performing artistry, audiences enjoy her witty, engaging style as she gives unique illustrations on the piano. From a 30-minute pre-concert presentation, a lecture-recital, Rachel Franklin focuses on the sheer joy and passion of great music so the audience can discover their own personal connections with its creative force.
Maestro Craig Kier, the Annapolis Opera’s Artistic Director since 2020, receives high praise for his “Tesla-like intensity” and “impeccable orchestral support,” while leading performances throughout the U.S. and on international stages, according to the release promoting the Jan. 22 concert.
Kier will accompany artists Dirk Holzman, a rich lyric baritone whose versatility in many vocal genres has kept him active in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region, and Colleen Daly, hailed in the Washington Post for her “mezzo-tinted lower register rising to a wonderful warm top,” the release continued.
