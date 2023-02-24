“The Changing Chesapeake” art exhibit at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum has opened and runs through Feb. 24, 2024.
'The Changing Chesapeake' art exhibit opens with local artist Pat Lang
- Mike Sunnucks
-
-
- 0
One of the artists featured is Pat Lang, a local artist in Easton, whose 11 x 14 oil painting “Winter on the Neck “ was selected for the show. The exhibit is located at the museum, at 213 N. Talbot Street in St. Michaels. The exhibit opened March 1.
A choice of questions were available to the artists to choose from with their entry. The question chosen by Lang was “How has the way you identify with and are inspired by the Chesapeake evolved?”
Lang’s artistic answer was to explain that prior to moving to Easton her experience with the Chesapeake Bay area was limited as being the route taken to the ocean resorts. Since living here in Easton, and enjoying bayside property owned by family members in the Neck District of Cambridge, she has come to appreciate the beauty of the Bay and its surrounding areas. She further replied that as an artist, the inspiration offered in this area is unlimited, and that the Chesapeake Bay area is a “work of art” and all efforts should be made to preserve this natural masterpiece.
Lang’s painting was inspired by the beauty at the water’s edge in the Neck District on the Chesapeake Bay in Cambridge, Maryland, working from a photo taken there.
Lang is a member of the Working Artists Forum in Easton, the Chestertown RiverArts in Chestertown, and the Art League of Ocean City, and is included in the family of artists at Tish Fine Art Plus gallery in Chestertown. She also participates in a number of area art shows, such as Local Color, Kent Island Federation of Art, and others. Visit https://patlangartist.weebly.com/ and on social media at facebook.com/patlangartist and Instagram.com/patlangartist to see more of her art.
