Maryland Department of Natural Resources Biologist Donald Webster stands alongside a “ghost forest” in Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Dorchester County holding measuring stick marking the level of potential sea level rise in 2100. Photograph by Michael O. Snyder. Works like these, showing the effects of climate change, will be on display at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum beginning in September. Visit cbmm.org to learn more.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will have a new special exhibition arriving in September at its St. Michaels campus.

