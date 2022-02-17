Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier was the first Black American to win an Academy Award for Best Actor. The Everett Theater in Middletown, Delaware will be screening one of his most famous and culturally groundbreaking films, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967).
The historic Everett Theatre is located at 47 W Main Street in Middletown, Delaware.
MIDDLETOWN, Del. – Marylanders and Delawareans seeking to celebrate the lifetime achievement of a trailblazing Hollywood legend will have the opportunity to view one of his most remembered and groundbreaking films on the silver screen at Middletown’s historic Everett Theatre.
With the recent passing of one of the last major stars of Hollywood’s golden age, the Everett’s Film Team celebrates the life and legacy of a talented artist whose limits knew no bounds: Sidney Poitier.
In an accomplished career spanning eight decades, Poitier achieved remarkable success as an actor, director and diplomat. The first Black American to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, he is the recipient of the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
On March 5 at 7:30 p.m., to honor Poitier, the Everett will present the feature film “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967).
Starring Poitier, Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn and Katharine Houghton, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” portrays the social and cultural gap between White and Black America during the 1960s. The story covers the events of one day in the life of a young, interracial couple who, through surprise introduction, seek the understanding and blessing of their respective parents.
Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, the film received the 1968 Oscar for Best Actress (Hepburn) and Best Story and Screenplay (William Rose). The film is recognized with several American Film Institute top listings, including its slot at number 99 on the “100 Years…100 Movies” list and, in 2017, the Library of Congress selected to preserve it in the United States National Film Registry.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.TheEverett.org or the box office at 47 West Main Street in Middletown. Cost of admission is $8. Learn more by visiting the website or The Everett Theatre on Facebook.
