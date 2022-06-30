The 18th annual Plein Air Easton art events and competitions will return to the Eastern Shore July 15 to 24.
There will be events across Easton and Talbot County. Plein Air is act of painting outdoors and was popularized in the 19th century in France.
The festival brings artists and visitors to the area and helps solidifies Easton’s reputation as an arts hub.
There will be a block party in Easton on Friday, July 15 in the historic downtown area. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will include live music, raffles and a Nocturne Paint Out from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A Meet the Artists events will be held Saturday, July 16 at Langdon Farm in Sherwood — the home of Arlene and Ty Mains. The event is for the Friends of Plein Air Easton and is a welcoming event for the 58 artists that are part of the 2022 events on the Mid-Shore.
The 2022 Plein Air features local artists such as Jill Basham of Trappe, Mary Veiga of Tighlman Island and Nancy Tankersley of Easton as well as artists from Wisconsin, California, Vermont and other stats.
The Studio B Art Gallery will also be hosting special events throughout the popular summer arts festival.
That includes a workshop and exhibit featuring Jove Wang, a master oil painter.
The Plein Air Workshop with Wang will be held at locations in Easton and around Talbot County from July 11 to 15. Jove will instruct the immersive and weeklong workshop
Studio B Art Gallery will host an opening reception for the new exhibit “Masterstrokes: Visions of Jove Wang” on Friday, July 15. The showcase honors Jove’s latest works and guests will enjoy an Art Salon reception with the painter in attendance from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Jove lives and works in California, but loves making the special trips to Talbot County to teach in our amazing small towns, rural fields, and beautiful waterfronts,” Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “Jove has played an important role in this year’s Plein Air Easton event and we look forward to our guests getting a chance to pick the brain of next year’s festival judge.”
Studio B Art Gallery will also feature work from artists competing in Plein Air Easton. That includes Hiu Lai Chong (past Plein Air Easton Grand Prize and Artists Choice award winner), Daniel Robbins (who won three awards during Plein Air Easton 2021) and Bernard Dellario (award-winning artists and Academy Art Museum instructor). There will be opportunities to meet with the gallery’s artists throughout the festival.
Huang is also the president of the Working Artists Forum (WAF). The group sponsors the juried and judged art exhibit “ Local Color” under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton Festival. This year, 42 professional artists will be displaying their works in oil, watercolors, pastels, and graphite from July 20 through July 24 in the Fellowship Hall of Christ Church (111. S. Harrison Street in Easton).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.