ROCK HALL — The Mainstay in Rock Hall has announced that it will be opening for live in-person concerts.
Information and ticket sales are available at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org.
The Mainstay family can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the 125-seat listening room, the release states.
The season will start with two Mainstay Mondays and two mainstage concerts in July and August, before returning to a full slate of concerts for the rest of 2021.
The Mainstay kicked off the season with Mainstay Monday featuring Holt and Herberman on July 12.
Audiences will be treated to hard swinging piano jazz from the 3D Jazz Trio on July 23 and another Mainstay Monday July 26 featuring the Washington College Jazz Combo. July will wrap up with a show featuring “apostles of hillbilly boogie” the High and Wides on July 31.
The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent at a reasonable price in an almost perfect acoustic setting.
Upcoming Mainstay performances include:
• July 23 The 3D Jazz Trio featuring Amy Shook, Sherrie Maricle and Jackie Warren
• July 26 Mainstay Monday featuring Joe Holt with the WAC Jazz Combo
• July 31 The High and Wides
• Aug. 28 Ultrafaux
• Sept. 3 Stephen Phillip Harvey Jazz Orchestra
• Sept. 9 Charlie Byrd Tribute with Chuck Redd
• Sept. 18 Ellen Cherry
• Sept. 25 Danny Paisley and Southern Grass
• Oct. 2 Happy Traum
• Oct. 9 Rock Hall Fall Fest
• Oct. 16 Jeff Antoniuk
• Oct. 23 Alynn Johnson and Robert Redd
• Nov. 6 Karen Somerville
• Nov. 13 Frank Vignola
• Nov. 20 Sue Matthews
• Dec. 12 Harp and Soul Holiday Show
