The McCartney Experience cover band comes to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis for the first time Jan. 24. The 21+ show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.00.
“Leading the tribute to the former Beatle, Jed Duvall isn’t just a look alike in appearance, mannerism, and musical talent. Duvall (Lead Vocals, Bass Guitar, Piano) and his band of seasoned musicians, Charlie Hamilton (Keyboards), Danny Lough (Guitar), Kevin Driscoll (Guitar, Bass Guitar, Mandolin), and Mark St. Pierre (Drums), bring authenticity to a whole new level. For one, Duvall, a natural right hander, taught himself to play left-handed, just like Sir Paul McCartney. The band tirelessly rehearse to get each song right and it’s this dedication and hard work that make The McCartney Experience one of the most popular tributes to Paul McCartney,” according to a release on the concert.
“The show features music from the early years of Beatlemania and throughout the career of the Fab Four. But unlike many Beatle tributes, The McCartney Experience expertly performs hits from McCartney’s days with Wings, as well as the solo numbers Paul made famous. The audience will hear a wide variety of hits from the Beatles such as, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “I Saw Her Standing There,” “And I Love Her,” Wings songs such as “Silly Love Songs,” “Listen To What The Man Said,” and solo hits like “Dance Tonight”, the release continues.
Duvall, a life-long Paul McCartney fan, grew up listening to a wide variety of music, but no artist captured moments in his lifetime like McCartney did. “I’ve always enjoyed Paul the performer, but I’m always amazed at the amount of variety coming from Paul the Songwriter,” said Duvall. “His music seemed to just grow as I did. So, playing his music feels like I’m telling the audience a bit about me. McCartney’s songs take me back to specific times in my life, from childhood to now. There aren’t many artists that take you through your entire life.”
“Like many, I’ve gone to McCartney concerts and seen a tiny figure on a stage so far away, it’s easier to watch the video feed,” said Duvall. “I try to give the audience the chance to experience Paul on a personal level and give them the feeling that they’re actually watching him perform.
