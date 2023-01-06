There’s a lot to love with the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. James Gunn taking a larger role in the DC universe means we may see an increase in quality. Marvel’s Phase Five is about to begin. We’re going to head to a climactic showdown with Kang, as well as the introduction of the Fantastic Four. Maybe we’ll see the MCU debut of the X-Men as well.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.