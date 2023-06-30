The theatrical requirements for movies vying for the Oscars top prize just got a little tougher. After three years of adjusted standards due to the pandemic, starting next year best picture hopefuls will have to spend more time in theaters to qualify for the 97th Academy Awards in 2025. That's according to new guidelines announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this week. In addition to the longstanding rule that best picture contenders must have a one week "qualifying run" in one of six major U.S cities, those movies now must also now play for an additional seven days in ten of the top 50 U.S. markets.


  

