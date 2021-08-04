AMERICAN CORNER — The Eastern Shore Threshermen and Collectors Association Inc. will hold its Wheat Threshing, Steam and Gas Engine Show on Aug. 6, 7 and 8 at the showgrounds located on Route 313 between Denton and Federalsburg. The show opens at 10 a.m. each day. Admission and parking are free. The show this year is celebrating 61 years of wholesome, family fun.
Happy 60th birthday to Smokey Joe. The miniature steam train, Smokey Joe, was built in 1961 by the Crown Metal Products Company of Pennsylvania, which built real steam trains for amusement parks. So this year marks 60 years since it was built. The Threshermen’s organization purchased the train in 1972. It was hauled from its previous home in Haines City, Florida, to its new home in May of 1972. It was a busy time to get all the track laid and the train ready to run by show time of that year. Organizers are excited that 2021 not only marks 60 years since it was built, but it also marks Smokey Joe’s 50th show at the showgrounds. Many regular attendees were little kids when they started riding this beloved train and now bring their children and grandchildren out to enjoy the excitement of riding behind a real steam locomotive. Be sure to come out and take a ride — it’s fun for kids of all ages, organizers said. “Smokey Joe” is a replica of the Civil War era “General” locomotive.
There will also be steam engines, antique tractors, gas engines, antique cars and steam models in operation. Among the demonstrations will be wheat threshing, shingle sawing, sawing with a miniature and full size sawmills and rock crushing. A daily parade of all equipment will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m on Sunday.
There will be something for everyone in the large flea market with
over 125 dealers.
Friday evening will feature the classic country music sounds of Country Express. Flatland Drive will perform bluegrass music on Saturday evening. Sunday will feature music at 5 p.m. All shows are free. There will also be church services Sunday at 9 a.m. featuring Janie and Mike Eskow, with music by Rowdy Harrison.
Exhibitors of all kinds of antique equipment are welcome. There is no charge to exhibit. All times are subject to weather conditions. The public is invited to come out and see how our grandparents farmed and old-timers can reminisce of the good old days. For more information call 410-754-8422, 410-673-2414 or visit on Facebook. GPS address: 5806 Federalsburg Highway, Federalsburg, MD.
There will be plenty of good food including fried chicken dinners, hamburgers and hot dogs.
