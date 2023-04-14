The Tred Avon Players are presenting a production of the comedy play “Moon Over Buffalo.” The show runs April 20 through 30 at the Oxford Community Center (200 Oxford Road).
According to a release from the nonprofit theater group, “Moon Over Buffalo” was written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Tim Weigand and “centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they’re playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in repertory theater in Buffalo, New York with five actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George’s body.”
“Rob and Lynn Sanchez are reprising their roles as George and Charlotte Hay after first appearing on the TAP stage 20 years ago in the same roles. Also in the cast are Chris Acharabi as Howard, Mike Fisher as Richard, Corrie James as Ethel, Jackie Royer as Eileen, Tim Weigand as Paul and Jaime Windon as Rosaline,” according to the release.
The comedy play opens Thursday, April 20 and runs for seven performances through Sunday, April 30. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons are at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center.
