"Every time I pick up the brush it's a brand new experience," artist Joe Mayer was fond of saying.
Mayer had been painting and teaching art since 1959 up until his death in 2020.
"After thirty-five years devoted to watercolor landscapes I find my work keeps leaning more and more towards non-objective paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolor. My recent exhibit reflects my attempts to create a perfect balance between a minimal number of shapes. I call it aesthetic homeostasis,” Mayer said before his passing.
His work will be displayed in a retrospective exhibition at the Trippe Gallery in Easton with an opening reception Sept. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Joe has inspired, taught and mentored many artists worldwide, myself included” said gallery owner Nanny Trippe.“ Joe was always willing to spend time reflectively on all manner of subjects and one always felt enriched after a conversation with him.”
Mayer was an award winning artist who was affiliated with the Baltimore Watercolor Society, past-president of the Washington Watercolor Club and Annapolis Watercolor Club. He was also founder of the Friday Morning Artists in Easton,and West Virginia.
With a degree in advertising design, he began an art teaching career at Sherwood High School in Olney, Maryland in the early 1960s, and later moved to be an art professor at Prince George’s Community College in Largo. He retired from that position in 1989, embarking on a career as a private art teacher and a full-time painter. He led hundreds of watercolor workshops along the eastern seaboard of the U.S., as well as Mexico and France.
