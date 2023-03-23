EASTON — Easton High School Theatre Department is wrapping up its performance of “Chicago-Teen Edition” this weekend. Remaining performances, under the direction of Richard A. Vitanovec, are at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at Easton High School’s auditorium.
With music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Fred Ebb and original director/choreographer, Bob Fosse, “Chicago-Teen Edition” takes a satirical look at the “celebrity criminal” phenomenon of the 1920s, drawing on jazz age themes to create what has become a musical classic. In the city of Chicago, during the roaring twenties, we find that Roxie Hart (Samantha Mason) murders a faithless lover. She convinces her hapless husband, Amos (Colin Smith), to take the rap — until he finds out he's been duped. Sent to be under the “close watch” of Matron “Mama” Morton (Kristian Cherry) at The Cook County Jail, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly (Brooke Ensminger), vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces with the self centered lawyer, Billy Flynn (Jaylen Nixon) in search of the "American Dream" — fame, fortune and acquittal.
The songs and dances, originally directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, are legendary showstoppers and include “Razzle Dazzle,” “Both Reached For the Gun,” “Cell Block Tango,” “Cellophane,” “When You’re Good to Mama” and, of course, “And All That Jazz”
