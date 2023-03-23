Chicago-Teen Edition

From left, Brooke Ensminger as Velma Kelly, Jaylen Nixon as Billy Flynn, and Samantha Mason as Roxie Hart.

 RANDY BACHAND PHOTOGRAPHY

EASTON — Easton High School Theatre Department is wrapping up its performance of “Chicago-Teen Edition” this weekend. Remaining performances, under the direction of Richard A. Vitanovec, are at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at Easton High School’s auditorium.


