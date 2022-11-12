Two female Asian elephants welcomed to Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Asian elephants Trong Nhi, left, and Nhi Linh move through their habitat at the Rotterdam Zoo on Oct. 13. After a more than 4,000-mile-long journey, they arrived at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6.

 Rotterdam Zoo photo

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute community is celebrating the arrival two female Asian elephants, 19-year-old Trong Nhi [trong-nEE] and her daughter, 9-year-old Nhi Linh [nEE-lin], to Washington, D.C.


