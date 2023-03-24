Here are some of the upcoming shows at the Avalon Theatre in downtown Easton with artists descriptions provided by the popular Eastern Shore venue. For more: https://tickets.avalontheatre.com/
Friday, April 21, 2023
Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.
The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD
Born and raised in Southern California, Karla Bonoff was a songwriter by the age of fifteen. Establishing herself in the early ‘80s as one of LA’s major artists and songwriters, Karla’s legacy as a writer and performer is captured in Billboard’s review of her song “All My Life” (made popular by Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt’s Grammy-winning cover): “Long before Alanis and Jewel, there was a breed of singer/songwriters whose earthly anthems of soul-searching, heartache and joy touched souls in a way few can muster today.”
Karla’s many accomplishments include: opening for James Taylor and Jackson Browne, working with musicians such as Russ Kunkel, Joe Walsh, Waddy Wachtel, Danny Kortchmar, Don Henley, and Peter Frampton, and singing “Somebody’s Eyes” in the hit Kevin Bacon movie “Footloose”.
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.
Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD
Working outside the confines of the traditional music industry, Adam Ezra and his bandmates – Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums), Poche Ponce (bass) — built a community of fans through sheer grit and determination.
Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, the band first emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and quickly garnered widespread acclaim for their bold, insightful songwriting and interactive, euphoric performances.
From hole-in-the-wall bars and house concerts to sold-out headline shows and dates with the likes of Little Big Town, The Wallflowers, Gavin DeGraw, Train, and The Wailers, Ezra and his bandmates treated every single gig like their last, attracting a die-hard following that believed not just in the music, but in their commitment to activism and social change, as well. https://www.adamezra.com/
Friday, April 28, 2023
Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD
“A band ought to have a sound all of its own. It ought to have a personality.” – Glenn Miller Formed in 1938, the Glenn Miller Orchestra — which would later include the likes of Tex Beneke, Marion Hutton, Ray Eberle, Paul Tanner, Johnny Best, Hal McIntyre, and Al Klinck — soon began breaking attendance records all up and down the East Coast. They would also go on to create record-breaking recordings that defined a world-changing era, such as “Tuxedo Junction”, “In the Mood”, “Moonlight Serenade,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000”, and “Chattanooga Choo-Choo”, among so many other classics.
Don’t miss this opportunity to capture the enduring magic of Glenn Miller Orchestra’s unique sound on the Avalon stage
