The Working Artists Forum (WAF), under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival, sponsors a juried and judged art exhibit each year entitled “Local Color”. Local Color features two-dimensional art in various painting mediums. Eligibility to enter includes all artists residing on the Delmarva Peninsula as well as any member of WAF, with the exception of any artists who have been juried into the Plein Air – Easton Competition.
About the exhibit: Local Color is held at Christ Church in Easton and runs July 20 through July 23.
When to enter: Entries are being accepted NOW online until March 12, 2023.
Enter images of your best original two-dimensional work that are Studio or Plein Air Paintings in the mediums of acrylic, watercolor, oil, and pastels. These are samples of your work, and not necessarily those that will be in the exhibit if you are juried into the show. See the Prospectus online for the rules on work in the exhibit.
Artists will be notified of acceptance by email no later than March 28..
2023 juror and judge
Juror: Zufar Bikbov, second place winner, 2022 Plein Air Easton
Judge: Charlie Hunter, Grand Prize Winner, 2022 Plein Air Easton
Awards and opening: Awards totaling $1,800 will be announced July 20 at the exhibit at Christ Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.