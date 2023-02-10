WAF

Painting by Carol McClees entitled "Racing to the Finish".

 WAF

The Working Artists Forum (WAF), under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival, sponsors a juried and judged art exhibit each year entitled “Local Color”. Local Color features two-dimensional art in various painting mediums. Eligibility to enter includes all artists residing on the Delmarva Peninsula as well as any member of WAF, with the exception of any artists who have been juried into the Plein Air – Easton Competition.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.