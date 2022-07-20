Once upon a time there was a woman who loved fairytales and fantasy.
“I’m a big kid and a Disney fan,” said museum owner Javita Addison, 43, who lists “Snow White,” “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid” as her favorite Disney movies.
She didn’t realize it, but this love would one day change her life.
The woman was a special education teacher, and one of her students was a 4-year-old. He didn’t speak much, but when he did it was all about princes and princesses.
One day the woman planned a costume parade and put a prince’s vest on the boy. That caused the boy to open up so much more.
“That was a miracle,” Addison said. “I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to stop teaching and get into play therapy.’”
That inspired the woman to leave her job and eventually open up The Fairytale Museum in Waldorf.
Though the woman’s husband was reluctant, she knew it was something she had to do.
“My husband said, ‘You should tell [the building owner] you’re not financially ready.’ But I couldn’t do that,” Addison said. “This is a dream of mine.”
The woman opened the museum in July and it is filled with plenty of joy and wonder.
“I’ve always wanted one, I’ve always dreamt of having one,” the woman said. “The thing is, now that we’ve all been through this pandemic I believe in having fun while making money, and I’m having fun.”
The museum has thrones for kings and queens, a music area, a grocery store area and a large playhouse.
The museum also has toy cars — and not just any toy cars, but a BMW and a Mercedes — and an old-style fire engine.
It also has large wooden animals to crawl on and a bounce house and other items the woman has acquired over the years.
The ceilings of the museum has chandeliers and much of the ceiling is done in a piano key design, which ties in to the fact the woman used to play lead guitar in an all-female band.
And there are dresses and other clothing and accessories in which one can live out their fantasy.
“I’m encouraging play and imagination,” the woman said. “I’m a firm believer that play therapy works because I’ve seen it.
The museum even has a real live princess who visits the museum occasionally from her faraway land of White Plains.
The princess is United States of America’s Mrs. Charles County and she will hand out crowns and scrolls as part of the CROWN program which helps to empower young people.
“I think honestly it was just me thinking that as a young girl we have so much influence around us, whether it’s TV or pop culture or social media,” said the princess, Kristy Stevens, who will vie for the title of Mrs. Maryland in October. “I really believe that our community is responsible for creating our leaders of tomorrow. You can teach a child to become a good leader wherever they are.”
But the princess is not locked away alone in a castle like Rapunzel; she has a famous mouse and his wife and a couple of superheroes to keep her and the museum visitors happy.
The woman who owns the museum has also brought her fairytale museum to school assemblies and in-school suspension classrooms.
One time the museum even hosted an adult day care center and the woman said “they loved it.” It even hosts birthday parties.
But the museum is far from complete; the woman is hoping to add an 11-foot castle, stairs and a slide and more lighting.
The woman has always loved museums, and thinks that started when she visited the Children’s Museum as a 5-year-old and made a hot drink from a live tree.
“All I remember is making that hot cocoa and drinking it,” the Addison said. “That stuck with me my whole life.”
“I love it,” the woman said. “It makes me feel like a kid again.”
And all of the visitors to the fairytale museum lived happily ever after.
The end.
