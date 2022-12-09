RhythmXpress

Dancers will present “Wish Upon A Star Holiday Showcase” Dec. 19 at Church Hill Theatre.

 RHYTHMXPRESS

CHURCH HILL — RhythmXpress, an outstanding company of dancers, will perform its choreographic magic in a “Wish Upon A Star Holiday Showcase” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The program will include solo, partner and group choreography set to a variety of favorite holiday music and Disney tunes.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.