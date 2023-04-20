CHESTERTOWN — Seven new sculptures from the Hanna and Peter Woicke Collection are slated to be installed around Chestertown this year. The placement of these eye-catching statues, and the welcoming of the artists behind these dynamic pieces, were discussed at length when the Chestertown Public Art Committee met on Tuesday, April 11.
For the committee it was “Go Woicke and DON’T go broke,” because in 2021, the town of Chestertown accepted a donation of 24 sculptures from a private donor — at no cost to the town.
The ambitious committee, led by Chair Ben Tilghman, has already installed eight sculptures from the Woicke Collection originally based in St. Michaels. They can be seen throughout the town at locations including H.H. Garnett Elementary School, the Chestertown Library and Carpenter Park at Washington Park.
The latest installment — a butterfly spreading its wings comprised of colorful cogs and gears.
The butterfly piece created by Ghanaian sculptor and entrepreneur, Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, was installed on Friday, April 14. It is situated in the community garden at Garnett Elementary, after some minor electrical problems were resolved.
“My dream is to see beautiful art in all corners of the campus, in the hope that it inspires students, faculty and staff,” Swaniker told Ashesi, a university located in Ghana, West Africa.
This Friday, Swaniker is coming to Garnett Elementary to talk to kindergartners and fourth graders during their art periods. After school lets out, Tilghman and a few others hope to be on hand next to the Butterfly welcoming students and parents to view the dynamic piece.
“It isn’t just about the kids but about the community,” Tilghman said.
There will be a reception for Swaniker with refreshments and a possible photo opportunity as well.
There are many more sculptures like the Butterfly, to come, but for now, the committee is focusing on two being placed quickly. Committee member, Pam White, urged the art piece they called, “Dance,” to be put up before Legacy Day, occurring each August for the past eight years. The committee also wants it installed before Juneteenth, a day commemorating African American freedom.
“We need three people to sign off on it. Let’s just get it done,” insisted committee member, Carla Massoni. She suggested contacting town council member Thomas A. Herz, Jr. to inform his residents.
If all goes to plan, “Dance,” will be installed at Sumner Hall, which serves as a museum, educational site and gallery. Peter Woicke was quoted saying the “Nigerian Dancer, stands majestically as a symbol showing what can rise up beautifully out of what once was.”
The sculpture was approved by the town council, and just needs to be inspected again for rust.
They also want to install the sculpture: “Puzzled,” which will be displayed beside the YMCA entrance. A committee member described the statue as figures holding up some disproportionate puzzle pieces. The Y has committed four thousand dollars to the art. The installation on this one, Tilghman pointed out, is simple.
“It’s nice to get something out where we have such a large population seeing it, said Massoni.
Several more sculptures are scheduled for this year which will be presented at a future town council meeting. The idea, Tilghman said, is there is a thematic relationship between art and its placement.
For the remainder of the year, the committee hopes to install the “Ball and Red Arches” piece. There are some repairs that need to be done with that. There is a sculpture of five wolves, lifelike from a distance, by English Artist, Sally Matthews. One of the wolves needs repair on its leg before placement.
“It’s the sculpture that absolutely everyone says to me, when are the wolves coming,” Massoni said.
There is also “Taking the Hill,” and one of a spine, called, “Around Man,” which the committee agreed should be placed in a quiet, contemplative area. They might put it in Remembrance Park.
They then discussed the installment of a ceramic head sculpture.
“She needs to be tucked in the shade and be seen but not take away anything from our town logo,” Massoni added, referring to the enigmatic sculpture.
From there, there was talk about an inchworm sculpture, jokes about a possible Russian takeover of the Art Committee’s database, and how the newest member, Robert Ortiz, can be entrusted to oversee the installation process, as he did with the Butterfly project.
In the time between the next meeting, the committee agreed to scout more locations while being mindful about respecting the town’s historic sites. Not only do they want these sculptures to be aesthetically pleasing and bring new eyes to the town, but mindful to the culture of Kent County as a whole.
See the statues all over town, or view them here: https://chestertownpublicarts.com/
