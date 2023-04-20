Butterfly sculpture lands at Garnett Elementary

“Butterfly” created by Ghanaian sculptor and entrepreneur, Constance Elizabeth Swaniker will grace the grounds of Garnett Elementary.

CHESTERTOWN — Seven new sculptures from the Hanna and Peter Woicke Collection are slated to be installed around Chestertown this year. The placement of these eye-catching statues, and the welcoming of the artists behind these dynamic pieces, were discussed at length when the Chestertown Public Art Committee met on Tuesday, April 11.


