Though the risk of injury is there for people of any age, seniors are particularly vulnerable.
Factors may include unfamiliarity with new routines, weakening of joints and bones, or simply overdoing it when starting a new exercise program. Manage your expectations as you begin, and as you progress.
You’ll get stronger as you go, as long as you pay close attention to common issues that may crop up in the meantime. Here’s a look.
BE HEART SMART
Keep a close eye on your heart rate during and after any physical activity. Changes in the amount of oxygen sent to the body through your blood because of overexertion can lead to sudden exhaustion, faintness or even a heart attack. Be aware of changes associated with aging like high blood pressure, since that can become exacerbated by doing too much — in particular early into your routine. Consider using an activity tracker to more closely monitor how your heart is doing, and be prepared to shorten or even stop your routine if your blood pressure is a concern.
STAY HYDRATED
Proper hydration when exercising is important for those of any age, since we lose water at a more increased rate through perspiration. As much as 75% of all Americans are actually living in a chronic state of dehydration, according to experts. This can be particularly dangerous if you’re already dehydrated and then begin exercising. Bring a water bottle along, and take regular breaks to drink. Consider adding a sugar-free flavoring, if you’re not inclined to drink water all by itself. Set a timer if you yourself forgetting to hydrate along the way.
PROTECT YOURSELF
Discuss your health regimen with your doctor before beginning. Consulting with a trainer may also help you craft routines that will help keep you safe from pain, sprains or injury. If you’re headed outside, be aware of the dangers of the sun. The risk of heat-related issues is heightened with physical activity, so take time to rest in a shady place. Protect yourself from burns and lessen your risk of skin cancer by using a sunscreen with a rating of SPF 30 or more. Purchase a comfortable hat, and the right shoes. Then push yourself to do more, but not to the point of collapse. Building strength is a marathon, not a sprint.
