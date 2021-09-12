EASTON — The Twin Towers have always been significant in the Larkin family. The late Timothy Larkin, a longtime Eastern Shore resident and former State Department employee and speechwriter, wrote the dedication speech for the towers when they opened in the early 1970s. It’s only fitting that his grandson Reed Larkin commemorated the towers in a different way nearly 50 years later.
Raised in Easton, Reed, 18, came into the project to turn rubble into a real form of remembrance by way of a former student at his Utah boarding school. The school was gifted a steel beam from the South Tower and put several students in charge of a commemorative project: making special plaques for the widows of the Port Authority police officers that died that day.
But why Utah? The boarding school recently purchased an industrial laser engraver to add to their digital fabrication program, Reed said. He’s currently pursuing the track, which teaches high school students how to develop various ideas using computer-aided-design programs and bring their creations to life through 3D printing and laser engraving.
The project has been in the works for about a year, with most of the time spent carefully planning, Reed said. Once the steel beam was cut up into ingots, or smaller pieces of steel to be engraved, the physical process of creating the plaques only took about two weeks.
The students engraved the ingots with the names of each of the 37 Port Authority police officers who died that day, Reed said. The ingots would later be affixed to a cut-out in a wooden board. Each board was engraved with an image of 9/11 that depicted Port Authority police officers rushing to the scene of the Twin Towers with smoke pouring out, along with the two words that still ring in the back of Americans’ minds — “never forget.”
Reed also played a part in designing the image on the boards. His idea to make the Twin Towers and the smoke pouring out of them as different engraving depths on the boards helped create an artistic contrasting look, with the smoke appearing darker, more elevated and realistic with the buildings.
Even though Reed was born nearly two years after Sept. 11, 2001, participating in the project was sentimental, he said in an interview with The Star Democrat. His grandfather writing the dedication speech for the Twin Towers was another reason for his investment in the project.
“I thought it’d be a cool opportunity to do something for the same cause that he felt was dear to him,” he said.
Growing up less than 100 miles outside of the nation's capital in Talbot County, Reed is well aware of the tragedy’s significance and impact on the United States today.
“It’s bad for obvious reasons; it was a horrific day, thousands of lives were lost,” Reed said of what 9/11 means to him. “But I’d say it was also a demonstration of how people can join together and go out of their way to help those in need.”
He recalled watching documentaries and videos on the day, specifically of the Port Authority police officers. The officers had no idea what they were walking into, but they didn’t hesitate to run into the rubble of the burning buildings to try and rescue as many people as possible before they collapsed.
“(These are) very selfless acts and I think it really goes to show like when push comes to shove, we’re kind of all in this together,” Reed said.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
