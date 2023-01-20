Talbot County is the heart of the Eastern Shore. With over 600 miles of waterfront, country roads winding through farmland, quaint villages, sophisticated galleries and diverse eateries, visitors often discover their new hometowns.
Founded around 1661, the Talbot County is named for Lady Grace Talbot, sister of Lord Baltimore and the first proprietary governor of Maryland.
Five must-see destinations should be part of everyone’s exploration of Talbot County (pronounced TALL-butt), but the following is a taste of places and activities you can enjoy as you get to know a county rich in history.
Easton, hub
of the county
Nestled in an agricultural setting, Easton is the vibrant county seat and boasts about 17,000 residents who enjoy a sophisticated arts community, a diverse ethnic culture, waterfront dining experiences and so much more.
Easton is home to the busiest airport on the Delmarva Peninsula, golfing and water sports, art galleries, concerts at the historic Avalon Theatre, shops for every taste, hospital and medical centers, a variety of schools, houses of worship and hundreds of nonprofit organizations.
To learn more, visit eastonmd.org or discovereaston.com.
Frederick Douglass Driving Tour
The American patriot was born in 1818 on Tuckahoe Creek in Talbot County. Born to an enslaved mother who named him Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey, he was part of the sixth generation of Baileys in Talbot County — a lineage that continues today.
For a wealth of information about Talbot’s native son and maps of a driving tour of significant places, visit frederickdouglassbirthplace.org.
Oxford, a village of quiet elegance
A scenic drive or a short voyage on what is believed to be the country’s oldest privately owned ferry will guide you to the quiet village of Oxford.
Oxford is one of the oldest towns in Maryland and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Collect beach glass along The Strand, have a picnic in the public park on the Tred Avon River or just step back in time strolling the streets and lanes.
Learn more at www.portofoxford.com.
St. Michaels, thriving then and now
Once a thriving Colonial town that “fooled the British” during the War of 1812, the town now boasts the world-class Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and working shipyard, as well as numerous waterfront eateries and shops. Explore the beautiful waterways and scenic views, and relax at a quaint inn or bed and breakfast. In the old mill district, you’ll find a brewery and distillery that serve award-winning libations.
Download a brochure at tourtalbot.org or visit www.stmichaelsmd.org.
The Hill Community Walking Tour
Easton’s Hill Community has been home to free African Americans since the 1780s, more than 80 years before the Civil War ended in 1865.
In 2020, The Hill Community Project designed a tour that helps neighbors and newcomers alike to explore the lives of the still-vibrant community that celebrates a rich heritage of courage, community, faith and enterprise.
Download the map at tourtalbot.org.
