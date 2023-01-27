Be sure to stop by the Dorchester Women’s Mural

CAMBRIDGE — A liberator, a sharpshooter, an admiral, a chief, a mayor and seven more are celebrated in a huge outdoor mural featuring their colorful, towering images in downtown Cambridge.
The mural, a public art project of the nonprofit Cambridge Community Arts Foundation Inc., “features 12 remarkable Dorchester-based women, past and present,” CCAF President Theresa Knight McFadden stated in a news release.
The Mural Selection Committee initially chose seven nationally recognized women with ties to Dorchester County: Yogananda Pittman, former acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police; Civil Rights activist Gloria Richardson; Vice Admiral Sara A. Joyner, the first female carrier strike fighter squadron leader; Harriet Tubman, abolitionist and “Moses to her people”; Anna Ella Carroll, key advisor to President Lincoln during the Civil War; Bea Arthur, actress of stage, screen and television; and champion sharp-shooter Annie Oakley.
During the first half of 2022, the committee, with input from the community at large, chose to add five additional women, noted for their extraordinary contributions in Dorchester history: Mayor Victoria Jackson-Stanley, first woman and first African American mayor of Cambridge (serving for three terms); Dr. Lida Orem Meredith, the first woman doctor in Dorchester County, especially noted for her service to the underprivileged; Fronie Jones, matriarch of a legendary 60-year, multi-generational crab picking family at J.M. Clayton’s; first woman Chief Donna Wolf Mother Abbott of the Nause Waiwash Band of Indians; and Dakota Abbott Flowers, six-time champion muskrat skinner, and a former Miss Outdoors.
In a news release, McFadden stated, “What these women have in common is the indelible imprint of Dorchester’s rich heritage as waterfront communities, where lives tied to the land and water can stimulate the imagination of women with humble beginnings to have faith that anything they can imagine themselves doing, can be done by doing it. We hope that the stories of these women will prompt other young women to strike out on any path that excites their passions.”
Canvas prints for $75, posters for $15 and bookmarks for $1 of the Dorchester Women’s Mural are for sale at the Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St., Cambridge.
