Caroline County Council of Arts’ goal is to support the arts and enhance the unique cultural opportunities that Caroline County has to offer. Nestled in the historic center of downtown Denton, CCCA is located at 401 Market Street.
There you will find its community art gallery, The Foundry, with an impressive array of artwork from over 40 local artists. Check out its many classes and programs that are designed to engage the public with local artists. It also supports public art projects and is one of the largest sponsors of Caroline Summerfest, an annual community arts festival.
CCCA works to enhance the cultural opportunities and access to the arts in each of the county’s unique communities, promote economic development and downtown revitalization through the arts, and inspire creativity and personal development by supporting arts education programs in local schools and communities.
For more information about CCCA’s year-round classes, events and programs, visit www.carolinearts.org or facebook.com/carolinearts and sign up for monthly e-news updates.
Located across the street at 7 N. Fourth St., the Fiber Arts Center of Eastern Shore is a premier regional fiber arts center for fiber artists and art enthusiasts. FACES hosts rotating art exhibits and introductory fiber art classes.
The Fiber Arts Center is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
For more information call 443-448-4611 or go to fiberartscenter.com.
Also on the website, download a driving guide for the Byway Quilt Trail.
The Byway Quilt Trail, a public art project, includes 16 quilt block replicas, on (or near) historic structures along the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway in Caroline County through, in honor of the centennial celebration of Harriet Tubman.
The Byway Quilt Trail is a collaborative public art project supported by the Caroline County Council of Arts, the Caroline County Office of Tourism, and the Maryland State Arts Council.
(0) comments
