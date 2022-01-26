Victoria McConnell demonstrates quilting outside the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore during the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Mactoberfest in downtown Denton. McConnell said she was portraying Mary Shelley, and she was quilting the face of Frankenstein’s monster.
Artist Joanne Gelles recently made repairs to the wire sculptures and mosaics in front of The Foundry.
Tim Moore demonstrates the art of woodturning on 4th Street in Denton outside The Foundry.
Slim Harrison and the Sunnyland Jug Band play at Caroline Summerfest. They invited kids to play music with makeshift percussion instruments.
Easton-based steel drum band Spark in Da Pan plays festive music Thursday in downtown Denton, part of the Third Thursday celebration.
Caroline County Council of Arts’ goal is to support the arts and enhance the unique cultural opportunities that Caroline County has to offer. Nestled in the historic center of downtown Denton, CCCA is located at 401 Market Street.
There you will find its community art gallery, The Foundry, with an impressive array of artwork from 40 local artists. Check out its many classes and programs that are designed to engage the public with local artists. It also supports public art projects and is one of the largest sponsors of Caroline Summerfest, an annual community arts festival.
Located across the street at 7 N. Fourth St., the CCCA sister organization, the Fiber Arts Center of Eastern Shore is a premier regional fiber arts center for fiber artists and art enthusiasts. FACES hosts rotating art exhibits and introductory fiber art classes.
CCCA works to enhance the cultural opportunities and access to the arts in each of the county’s unique communities, promote economic development and downtown revitalization through the arts, and inspire creativity and personal development by supporting arts education programs in local schools and communities.
CCCA also supports a variety of creative activities that you will want to attend throughout the year:
Second Saturdays: Free artist-led demonstrations, activities or talks on the second Saturday of every month from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Foundry and FACES.
Friday Nites in Caroline: One of CCCA’s most beloved programs, the Friday Nites free winter performing arts series brings talented performers to venues throughout Caroline County.
In addition, a unique event is held each October. During CCCA’s Literary Evening, everyone is invited to celebrate the life and works of a notable author. The evening includes theatrical readings, presentations and a catered dinner buffet. Past Literary Evenings have featured Robert Burns, J.R.R. Tolkien, Agatha Christie, Edgar Allen Poe and Mark Twain.
In the warmer months, CCCA also offers Third Thursdays, with an open air market, live music, plein air painting and a cornhole competition on the 200 block of Market Street.
