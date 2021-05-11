EASTON — The Maryland Department of the Environment, the U.S. Coast Guard, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of firefighters and emergency responders across the Mid-Shore fought to clean up and contain a major fuel spill in the Tred Avon River at Easton Point on Tuesday, May 11.
Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel is estimated to have leaked into the Tred Avon from a leaky fuel tank on the property of Southern States Talbot Petroleum Service, according to MDE officials.
The fuel worked its way down the water near the tip of Port Street and down past Easton Point Marina.
After erecting orange barriers, or booms, in the murky waters of the Tred Avon, firefighters and MDE responders contained the sticky liquid fuel from spreading further out.
Responders were still working to absorb the diesel gas out of the water as of Tuesday night, although most of it has now been taken out. Responders laid out absorption pads to soak up the spill, and headed out in boats as the fuel drifted upstream with a change in wind and river current.
Lt. Daryl Caldwell with Easton Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters and emergency responders left the scene around 1 p.m., leaving it to MDE and the Coast Guard to “get what diesel fuel is still there.”
“Most of it has been contained around the marina,” he said. “When we left, they were working to clean up to the best of their ability ... to lessen the environmental impact.”
The leak occurred in the early morning hours. Tristan Price, the owner of Easton Point Marina, smelled the pungent odor of diesel gas and saw thick, brown sludge flooding down the Tred Avon at about 7 a.m. He quickly called MDE and 911.
“It was stretched all the way across, coming from upriver,” he said. “I’ve never seen it so bad down here. If I was able to contain this myself I wouldn’t have made a call, but I don’t have the resources to do this. This is how it needs to happen.”
Easton Point Marina was closed during the emergency but had reopened by late afternoon.
“The damage might already be done,” Price said. “Normally in the morning you see fish popping and you see birds along along the shoreline. With this fuel spill, I didn’t see any of it.”
EVFD responded at approximately 8:39 a.m. and were joined by firefighters from across Talbot County and fire departments from Caroline County and Dorchester County.
Along with multiple Talbot County police officers, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police responded, as did the Talbot County Emergency Services department.
Brian LeCates, the deputy director for Talbot EMS, deployed a “medic unit for rehab, if firefighters get overheated or need to have their vitals taken” as they work with dangerous fumes from the fuel.
MDE officials have determined the source of the leak — a faulty diesel fuel tank at a Southern States facility off Port Street, which hosts several large tanks of varying fuels.
Geoff Donahue, the director of emergency preparedness and response at MDE, speculated that a fraction of the tank’s 4,100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water, which would be a couple hundred or a few hundred gallons — but it could have been a larger spill.
At the time, officials didn’t have an estimate of how much fuel is in the Tred Avon, which is potentially harming aquatic life and water quality.
John Schatz, the energy operations manager for Southern States, said the fuel tank in question was out of service, likely after a recent inspection, because it had not been bolted and secured properly.
But a fuel distributor was unaware of that and delivered fuel into the tank from a truck. The oil then flowed out of the container, through piping and into a separator that is meant to discharge rainwater and other non-harmful water sources into the river. Instead, it sent hundred of gallons of diesel into the water.
Schatz explained that the truck drivers delivering fuel are contractors, but are always made aware of which tanks are out of service.
“That tank was leaking so he just dumped it in there, probably three or four inches of fuel” height, he said. “There’s responsibility on all sides, including, obviously, the truck driver.”
After the driver deposited 4,100 gallons into the tank, only about 350 gallons of fuel was left in there, which is now sealed and contained, Schatz said.
Donahue would not comment if more fuel was in the water, but said a full MDE investigation will be underway. Still, he is confident there won’t be serious damage to the waterway, which flows into the Chesapeake Bay.
“When the oil hits the water it thins out, it’s microscopic and it’s literally like microns thick. So a little bit of sunlight, it burns out pretty quickly,” he said. “You’re not going to see a long-term impact there.”
