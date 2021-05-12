TRAPPE — Newcomer Brian Schmidt won the most votes for the Trappe Town Council by a large margin after polls closed on election day, but incumbents Walter Chase and Nick Newnam also won re-election, beating out challenger Don English.
A total of 93 voters cast ballots in the Trappe Town Council election, which saw four candidates battle for three council seats in the town of about 1,000 people. That was a surprising turnout given the 2019 election had only 29 voters.
Schmidt, a write-in candidate who campaigned on guiding Lakeside at Trappe to fruition — but also on mitigating resident concerns over the 2,501 housing unit development — cruised to victory with 76 votes.
Trappe Town Council President Nick Newnam ended in second place with 61 votes, while Walter Chase, an experienced incumbent who has been on and off the council since 2004, won 57 votes. English, who has been involved with the Trappe community since 1965, earned 31 votes.
Schmidt, currently a planning commission member, will likely start his term at the next legislative meeting in June. He, Newnam and Chase will join R.D. Diefenderfer and Tonya Pritchett, both of whom were not up for re-election this year.
Schmidt said he “would like to thank everybody for taking the extra time of writing my name in as opposed to having check a box” and will work quickly once elected on looking at the Developer’s Rights and Responsibilities Agreement, or DRRA, for Lakeside at Trappe.
“Probably one of the first things we’ll start working on, which I think is already in the works anyway, is the DRRA,” he said.
Voters hiked down to the polls at the town office throughout Tuesday. Many residents that The Star Democrat spoke to overwhelmingly supported Lakeside at Trappe and were motivated to vote because they wanted to see growth in the small town.
“The development’s a big issue but I think it would be good for the town to get,” said Evan Roe, a resident who lives on the outskirts of town. He voted for Newnam, Chase and Schmidt. “The town is pretty stuck at where they are at now, and with that much more income coming in and more residents, it would definitely boost” income.
While other residents said they were opposed to Lakeside over wastewater and environmental pollution concerns — showing a slight divide in town — all agreed that the town’s $3 million debt stemming from the town’s wastewater treatment plant was another serious concern and motivator to get the right candidates in office. The town raised water and sewer rates in 2017 to pay off the debt.
“We have pretty high water and sewer taxes here. It’s really out of whack,” said Bruce Bennie, who lives on Main Street. He voted for Schmidt. “We’ve got an obsolete wastewater treatment facility. Changes are needed.”
Katrina Hill said she and her husband pay up to $150 per month for their bill.
“And there’s only two of us,” she said. “What do these families do that have four or five people in the household? It’s a huge debt.”
Hill voted for Schmidt because she wanted “new blood” on the council.
The election comes as a Talbot County Circuit Court judge ordered the Maryland Department of the Environment to hold another public hearing on the discharge permit for Lakeside at Trappe’s wastewater system.
Some residents have raised concerns over Rauch Engineering’s proposal to spray 540,000 gallons of treated sewage a day on 87 acres of crop fields near homes.
Dottie McCracken said she had “faith” in MDE and the developers to not pollute the environment.
“I understand some people’s concerns with wastewater and all that, but I’m confident that the right organizations will get that all worked out,” she said. “I have faith that they will make sure whatever is done, it’s going to be safe for the environment and safe for all the town people.”
Other issues also came up for some residents, including traffic safety. Nicole Powell, who lives on Main Street, voted for Chase because he helped put additional signage up to curb speeding.
“We don’t have a town police officer anymore, we just have a state trooper,” she said. “But people are racing through town. (Chase) came up here several times, had meetings about it, and they put up the signs.”
Also voting on Tuesday was Rosalee Potter, a former Trappe Town Council member. She said it was her civic duty to get out and vote and encouraged others to do the same.
“We need everybody’s vote, everybody’s voice in order to make it a democratic process,” she said. Potter did not take a position on Lakeside but noted it was here to stay. “I guess in time, it will become a part of the town.”
Brad Dress is a Star Democrat staff writer covering the environment, local issues and politics on the Mid-Shore. You can reach him at bdress@chespub.com.
