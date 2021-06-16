OXFORD — Voters came out during a June 15 election to support Brian Wells, a first-time candidate for the Commissioners of Oxford, giving him 72 votes when polls closed after 7 p.m. at the community center building in downtown Oxford.
The election was uncontested and turnout was far below last year's race, which was contested. In the 2020 election for a vacant seat, 300 residents turned out, about 50% of the town's registered voters.
Wells will replace John Pepe, who will be stepping down as the president of the Commissioners of Oxford. Elected officials will choose the next president on the council.
The latest commissioner to the town government said he was excited to start his first three-year term.
"I'm grateful that they came out and supported me," he said of the voters. "I look forward to serving the town."
Wells, the vice president of HealthShare Exchange, has lived in Oxford since 2008 and has volunteered in numerous capacities, including for the library and Oxford Day. His wife, Julie Wells, is the president of the Oxford Museum. Both have also restored three historic homes in the community.
Voters interviewed by The Star Democrat during the election said they were impressed by his know-how and his involvement with the community.
"He's done lots of volunteer work, he has an excellent business background, and he's a smart guy and he likes this town," said Rebecca Bell. "He felt it was a wonderful community and he didn't want any strong change, he just wanted to support what was needed."
Other residents have known Wells for a particularly long time and wanted to support him. Cameron Mactavish, who lives on Caroline Street, said he has known Wells for 10 years.
"He bought the worst house in town. It burned and it was sitting as a hulk on Tilghman Street, and he and his family rehabbed it," he said. "Then they sold it and moved to the Strand and rehabbed another house. This is all while being a (successful businessman) for years. Really smart guy."
Mactavish said the town would benefit by bringing someone on board with historical knowledge and technological expertise. Oxford is currently working to restore The Mews, a historic building downtown that was recently leased to an owner for restoration work.
"We care about preserving what makes Oxford special and unique. It's a blend of architecture and beautiful environment," Mactavish added, saying he also hopes Wells can bring it into the digital age. "I'm hoping Brian can bring his IT know-how to help Oxford update."
Small-town elections typically see far fewer voter turnouts than state and national elections. But Oxford voters said they were motivated to come out, even with one candidate on the ballot, because it is their civic duty to participate in the democratic process.
Curt Reintsma, who lives on S. Morris Street, said he comes out every election cycle to cast his ballot.
"I think it's a civic duty," he said. "I think it's important not only that we vote, but that we support qualified candidates. And (Wells) is a qualified candidate."
Luisa Zendt, a longtime friend of the Wells family for four years, said she has "incredible confidence" in Wells assuming a seat on the local government.
"I wanted to come represent that by my vote," she said. "He cares deeply about this community and the preservation of all that this town has, and welcoming newcomers as we were when he befriended us four years ago."
