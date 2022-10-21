ST. MICHAELS — Deborah Bridges is seeking the District 7 seat on the Talbot County Board of Education.
Bridges grew up in the Air Force and experienced many diverse types of schools across the country. She graduated from St Michaels High School.
Bridges has been a resident of Talbot County since 1970. She married Edward Bridges, a Talbot native, and they had two sons. When her boys were in high school, she fought to keep St. Michaels High School open. She was a member of the School Improvement Team, Prom Mom and was active in school activities.
All of the Bridges family graduated from St. Michaels High School and are very proud Saints, Bridges said.
Her sons now have their own local businesses — Eric started Bridges Land Management in St Michaels and Marc started Bridges Automotive in Tilghman.
Bridges recently sold Swan Cove Flowers, which she owned and operated for 38 years. She said has decided to shift gears and serve her community by running for school board.
Bridges said she became very concerned about how her grandchildren were being indoctrinated and weren’t being taught basic life skills, like cursive writing, making change, telling time and balancing a checkbook.
“The American Dream is alive, you can do anything that you set your mind on, but you need a great education as a starting point. It is my goal to provide this for all of our students in Talbot County,” Bridges said.
She said she is very concerned that the pandemic has robbed students of both social and educational skills. Bridges said she is concerned about parent rights and students being promoted when they are not yet proficient. Her slogan is “Back to the Basics.”
Vocational studies are also important for students not taking the college route in life, she said. “We need to offer more pathways to help our students become successful members of society.”
Bridges said one of her main goals is to make Talbot County Schools a place where teachers want to work and where students want to learn, and making sure everyone is safe is one way to do that.
She also said teachers should be rewarded for excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.