DENTON — The deadline to register to run for office in the 2022 election was Friday, April 15. In Caroline County, several local races are shaping up to be decided in the primary in July.
Seven Republicans are vying for three seats on the County Commission. Candidates include incumbents Larry Porter of Denton and Wilbur Levengood Jr. of Goldsboro, and challengers Frank Bartz of Denton, J. Travis Breeding of Preston, Brian Dunn of Greensboro, Keith Johnson of Denton and Roger James McKnight of Ridgely. No Democrats filed to run.
Both State’s Attorney Joe Riley of Ridgely and Clerk of Circuit Court Terry Lord of Denton are unopposed in the 2022 election. Both are Republicans.
Three people have filed for Register of Wills. Incumbent Jim Phelps of Preston will face Andrea “Andy” Hrobar of Ridgely in the primary election — both are Republicans. The winner will face Democrat Rob Blakely of Denton in the general.
Four experienced candidates will compete for three Judge of Orphans’ Court seats: Ellery Adams of Preston, Rob Fearins of Preston, Conway Gregory of Denton and Jeff Porter of Preston. Adams, Fearins and Porter are the incumbent judges. Gregory is a former Orphans’ Court judge. All are Republicans.
Donnie Baker of Greensboro, Daniel J. Franklin of Federalsburg and Steve Stouffer of Denton will compete for the Republican nomination for sheriff to face Democrat Tim Crook of Hillsboro in the general election.
In nonpartisan races, Patrick T. Plutschak of Preston is running for Caroline County Board of Education to replace James Newcomb, whose term is ending, and Heather L. Price of Denton is seeking to continue as Circuit Court judge; she is being challenged by Maureen D. Keogh of Denton.
Caroline County is currently represented at the state level by Districts 36 and 37. While the district lines have shifted, it appears those same districts will continue to represent Caroline.
Incumbent District 36 Sen. Stephen S. Hershey Jr. of Queenstown is facing Rick Bowers of Centreville and Heather Lynette Sinclair of Galena in an all-Republican race. No Democrats filed.
Although it first looked as if District 36 incumbent Delegates Steve Arentz of Queenstown, Jeff Ghrist of Denton and Jay A. Jacobs of Rock Hall, all Republicans, would face challengers from Cecil County, after the new district lines were determined they are running unopposed.
In District 37, current Del. Johnny Mautz of St. Michaels will challenge incumbent Sen. Adelaide “Addie” Edkardt of Cambridge; both are Republicans.
In District 37B, incumbent Del. Christopher T. Adams of Hebron will face Nicole L. Acle of Salisbury, Tim Hutchinson of Woolford and Ron James of Rhodesdale in the Republican primary. The top two vote-getters will go on to face Democrat Susan E. Delean-Botkin of Oxford in the general election.
People who have been affected by redistricting will receive new voter certification cards showing their new legislative district, according Allison Murphy, director of the Caroline County Board of Elections.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is June 28, and the new deadline to request a mail-in ballot is July 12 for voters who want to receive their ballot in the mail. Early voting will start on July 7 and end on July 14 (including the Saturday and Sunday). Election day is July 19.
The county’s early voting center has been moved back to the Health and Public Services building, 403 S. 7th St., Denton. Early voting will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the same as election day.
Drop boxes for ballots will be located regionally throughout the county, Murphy said. One will be at Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company in the northern part of the county; one will be centrally located outside the HAPS building; and one will be in the Federalsburg municipal parking lot next to town hall in the southern part of the county.
Sample ballots will go out in mid to late June.
