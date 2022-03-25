STEVENSVILLE — Retired pastor Rick Bowers is making another run for political office, squaring off against Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36-Queen Anne’s, for a seat in the General Assembly.
So far the only challenger in the district’s primary race, Bowers said his conservative platform is based on his being a public-interested statesman, as opposed to a self-interested politician. He said he doesn’t plan on making a career of state politics. Noting his belief in term limits, he said he hopes to go in, make the changes he wants to make, and live under the rules he helped create.
A staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, Bowers has been described locally as a “true conservative patriot” by gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox, R-4-Frederick, and Cox’s running mate Gordana Schifanelli, the catalyst for the Kent Island Patriots online movement.
The Bay Times-Record Observer recently had the opportunity to speak with Bowers ahead of a March 16 political event at the El Jefe restaurant on Kent Island.
BTRO: This is not the first time you’ve run for political office. What new issues are guiding your decision to campaign this year?
Bowers: My main motivation for running this time is to offer the people of District 36 a voice in Annapolis. I don’t believe that our current senator’s voting record reflects that of the citizens of District 36. His voting record reflects liberal spending in the areas of solar energy, regulation — things along those lines that are not consistent with what I feel is the sentiment here with the citizens of District 36.
Another motivation is to go to Annapolis without a personal agenda. I’m not looking to build my career. I just want to be a voice for the people in the district that will represent them without self-interest involved.
And I can’t say that my opponent is doing that because I cannot read the gentleman’s mind. But I can see that his voting is not going in the direction that I believe our citizens are looking for it to go.
BTRO: In the last year and a half, calls for climate solutions have been answered legislatively more so than ever before. With national goals directing America towards carbon neutrality, and similar bills with more ambitious timelines now making their way through the General Assembly, what do you think Maryland’s approach to climate change should involve?
Bowers: Maryland’s approach to climate change needs to be more focused on areas that will benefit us directly. I don’t believe that wind and solar are our most reliable sources of clean energy. I don’t think that we should make a goal to get off fossil fuels. We need fossil fuels.
BTRO: What are those better sources of clean energy?
Bowers: I’d like to see us take a close look at the Conowingo Dam. Let’s clean that up and make sure that facility is prepared to handle energy needs over the next 50, 100 years. The government is promoting the use of electric vehicles. We have an electric generating plant that I believe is not being properly cared for at this point.
BTRO: Maryland has committed itself to reforming its approach to education with the multi-billion-dollar Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. How do you see this plan affecting your district, and are there any components of the plan you would change?
Bowers: Overall, I believe our educational system is not up to par. I would like to see changes beyond throwing more money at the problem. I would like to see changes that would include increasing access to private schools, public schools, charter schools, online homeschooling, community schools, microschools. I think that we need to diversify the options for the children and the taxpayers’ funding toward education needs to follow the student.
There’s so much waste right now on the system. We have ghost students that are not even showing up. No one’s keeping count of anything. There’s no shortage of money. There’s a shortage of leadership. There’s a shortage of responsibility. There’s a shortage of integrity.
BTRO: For years and across all levels of government, hyper-partisan alignment has steered public policy and, more recently, emerged as a dividing point culturally. In times of crisis, voters look to their political leaders for guidance and assurance. If elected, how will you serve the constituents who do not share the same values as you do?
Bowers: Well, on most levels, we all share the same values: we want safety, security, honesty, integrity. We want an opportunity. We want justice. These are not partisan issues. These are issues of value and my Judeo-Christian values require me to do my best to uphold those values. Understanding that my humanness will allow me or cause me to fail, however, our goal has to be what is best for the common good of people.
All too often, these hyper-partisan bills are based on single issues that are only benefitting a few. They’re not benefitting everything. They benefit only a few and oftentimes, if you really research, there are other connections that should never even be in the mix.
My mantra has always been God, family, country, common sense and Constitution. Those are not partisan issues. We’ll agree on 80% of those things more than 80% of the time — and that’s pretty good for a start.
Our Declaration of Independence says our laws are based on the laws of nature and nature’s God, and I understand these laws and I believe we need to work for each human individually, and then work for all humans collectively.
It’s on us to promote those values properly and fairly and not to look out for our own gain — that requires a high level of character. We’re missing character with so many of our public officials. I want to do what’s best for my constituents, not for Rick Bowers.
BTRO: Democrats currently hold a supermajority in the General Assembly. I think there’s a political reality at stake when we talk about getting bills passed that if you’re going to go into office as a conservative Republican, there’s going to need to be compromise or bipartisan collaboration. How open are you to collaborating with fellow public servants who do not share the same political ideology or beliefs that you do?
Bowers: Collaborating with people who do not share my philosophies is what our system is all about. The open discussion and exchange of ideas without all the partisanship is a means to an effective end. Discussing things with people with whom we agree really doesn’t take us anywhere. Discussing and evaluating angles from others with whom we do not agree helps us extend our horizons.
Unfortunately, it seems in the Maryland General Assembly with a supermajority, the majority party doesn’t feel the need to listen in many cases. So rather than going down there as one senator from District 36, I believe it is time for the people to get involved. I want to have an open, transparent office and I want to keep the people aware of what’s going on down in Annapolis.
I believe that people need to become involved. It’s the people system of governance, and the people have not been involved. I talk to people in my district and they don’t know what’s going on in Annapolis. They don’t know what the senator’s doing. They don’t know what bills are being promoted down there. What bills are passing. We don’t hear anything.
I’m going to be transparent to the extent that I want to have outbound communication through social media, emails, newsletters, but I also want to have town hall meetings on a regular basis in each of my counties so that I can continuously stay in touch with what’s happening between sessions.
