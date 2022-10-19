Republican Candidate
1. Why do you want to be sheriff? (25 words or less)
To utilize my nearly three decades of law enforcement experience and training, to better serve and protect the citizens of Caroline County.
2. What are your qualifications? (125 words or less)
WORK EXPERIENCE: 28 years of law enforcement experience with 25 of those years with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office. Currently a member of the Sheriff’s Office Command Staff, in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division, School Resource Deputies, and Deputies assigned to the Drug Task Force. EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, Certified by the Maryland Police Training Commission in Police Administration, Maryland Sheriff’s Association training “Aspiring Leaders,” FBI – Excellence in Leadership and Maryland Certified School Resource Officer. AWARDS: Maryland Sheriff’s Association Deputy of the Year and Baltimore Sun – Maryland Police Officer of the Year – Nominee, just to mention a few. COMMUNITY SERVICE: Caroline County Youth Soccer Association Board Member and Coach, Coach Caroline Lacrosse Association and Character Counts Coach in Caroline Co. Public Schools.
3. What are the top law enforcement issues in Caroline County? (125 words or less)
Stopping the illegal flow of drugs into our county will be a top priority of my administration by continuing to partner with our federal, state, and local partners to arrest those who transport and sell illegal substances in Caroline County. Continue the efforts of protecting our children with a robust School Resource Officer program with deputies who are trained and equipped to handle any situation that may come their way. Recruiting and retention in this time of defund the police is a very difficult for a large police agency with lots of resources, but it is even more challenging for a small agency. I am committed to recruiting and retaining motivated, professional and well-trained personnel who reflect the community they serve.
4. What is the sheriff’s most important responsibility? (50 words or less)
The Sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer, who is responsible to ensure the safety of all citizens residing in or visiting the county. The office is a full-service law enforcement agency charged with conducting criminal investigations, traffic accidents, monitoring sex offenders, evictions, executing warrants and providing security for the Circuit Court House.
5. Anything else you want voters to know about you? (25 words or less)
To continue to build upon the efficiency and effectiveness of the Sheriff’s Office and continue my service to the citizens of Caroline County.
