CAMBRIDGE — Unofficial general election results for Dorchester County are in.
The numbers below include early voting and election day precincts reporting as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Mail-in ballot counting will begin on Thursday, Nov. 10. The final round of counting will be on Friday, Nov. 18.
Provisional ballots will be counted on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The following is a list of results from Election Day and early voting.
(i) denotes incumbent
* denotes general election winners
Dorchester County
(all election day precincts reported)
County Council
District 1
Republican
*Rob Kramer, Jr. — 1,568
Democrat
Jay Leonard Newcomb (i) — 808
District 2
Democrat
*William V. Nichols (i) — 791
District 3
Republican
John Edward James, Jr. — 748
Democrat
*Ricky C. Travers (i) — 1,047
District 4
Republican
*Lenny Pfeffer (i) — 1,596
District 5
Republican
*Mike Detmer — 1,580
Democrat
Zia Ashraf — 354
Unaffiliated
David Beverley II — 201
Judge of the Circuit Court - Circuit 1
*William H. Jones — 7,733
State's Attorney
Republican
*Amanda Rae Leonard — 7,516
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Republican
*Amy J. Craig — 7,811
Register of Wills
Republican
*Carla Spear — 4,614
Democrat
Terry Dayton Wheatley (i) — 4,399
Judge of the Orphans' Court
Orphans' Court District 1
Democrat
*George Robert Ames, Jr. (i) — 2,359
Orphans' Court District 2
Republicans
*Rick Price — 3,673
*Bernie Dryden — 3,097
Democrat
Calvin Travers — 2,494
Sheriff
Republican
*James W. Phillips, Jr. (i) — 6,302
Democrat
LeRoi Robinson-Grant — 2,681
Board of Education
District 2
LeOtha N. Hull — 228
*Theresa E. Stafford — 564
District 4
*Sheri Robinson Hubbard — 954
Meghan B. McCarter — 788
State Legislature
Maryland Senate, District 37:
(93 of 93 precincts)
Republicans
*Johnny Mautz — 25,970
Democrat
Naomi Hyman — 13,388
Maryland House of Delegates, District 37A:
(37 of 37 precincts)
Republican
Donna Bradshaw — 3,160
Democrat
*Sheree Sample-Hughes (i) — 4,205
Maryland House of Delegates, District 37B:
(56 of 56 precincts)
Republicans
*Christopher T. Adams (Wicomico) (i) — 19,227
*Tom Hutchinson (Dorchester) — 18,488
Democrat
Susan E. Delean-Botkin (Talbot) — 10,989
U.S. House of Representatives, 1st District:
(305 of 310 precincts)
Republican
*Andy Harris (i) — 138,927
Democrat
Heather Mizeur — 86,670
Libertarian
Daniel Frank Thibeault — 5,773
Statewide Ballot Questions (Dorchester County results)
Question 1: Renaming Court of Appeals and Special Appeals
*For amendment — 5,485
Against amendment — 2,530
Question 2: Eligibility to Serve as Senators and Delegates - Place of Abode
*For amendment — 7,100
Against amendment — 1,148
Question 3: Civil Jury Trials
*For amendment — 4,671
Against amendment — 2,722
Question 4: Cannabis - Legalization of Adult Use and Possession
*For amendment — 5,173
Against amendment — 3,504
Question 5: Circuit Court for Howard County - Judges Sitting as Orphans' Court
*For amendment — 4,373
Against amendment — 2,911
Total Dorchester County mail-in ballots requested as of 6 p.m. Nov. 7: 2,552
Total Dorchester County mail-in ballots sent and returned by 6 p.m. Nov. 7: 2,008
Editor’s note: this story will be updated as more election returns are submitted for state and local races.
Editor's note: Mike Detmer is a staff member of the Star Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.