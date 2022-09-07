EASTON — Kathi Dulin Duvall has announced that she will seek re-election as Clerk of Circuit Court for Talbot County. Duvall was elected in 2018 after long-time Clerk Mary Ann Shortall retired, and she has worked in the Clerk’s Office for 11 years.
“I am truly blessed to be serving the people of this wonderful county that I call home. I truly love what I do. I am also blessed with a fabulous and highly capable team. We pride ourselves in outstanding customer service, always striving to uphold the MD Judiciary’s mission to “provide fair, efficient and effective justice for all,”Duvall said.
Duvall currently serves as president for the Maryland Circuit Court Clerks’ Association and vice-chair for the Conference of Circuit Court Clerks. She is also a member of the Judiciary Council as well as the Clerks’ Legislative Workgroup.
Duvall said the last couple of years have presented new and unique challenges due to the pandemic. It has brought about many changes in how the courts operate on a day-to-day basis. Many state offices closed their offices and worked remotely for much of the pandemic. However, the Clerk’s office remained open for business with some restrictions and safeguards, always working to find ways to serve customers while keeping everyone safe, she said.
Duvall was born and raised in Easton and has lived in Talbot County almost all her life. Duvall is married to Bob Duvall, and they reside near Royal Oak. She is a member of Easton Elks Lodge 1622 and Tuckahoe Equestrian Center.
Prior to joining the Clerk’s office in 2011, Duvall spent over 30 years in the private sector where she was an accounting and human resources manager for a manufacturing company here on the Shore. She also has been a small business owner and understands first-hand the value of outstanding customer service, as well as effective budget and staff management.
“I love serving the people of this beautiful county and I will continue to strive for the highest level of customer service in a professional, friendly and efficient manner. I would appreciate your continued vote of confidence in the General Election on Nov. 8.”
