EASTON — Kathi Dulin Duvall has announced that she will seek re-election as Clerk of Circuit Court for Talbot County. Duvall was elected in 2018 after long-time Clerk Mary Ann Shortall retired, and she has worked in the Clerk’s Office for 11 years.

