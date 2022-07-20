EASTON — Following a flurry of voting and tabulation, unofficial primary election results for state offices and local offices across the Mid-Shore are in.
The numbers below include early voting and election day precincts reporting as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Mail-in and provisional ballots are yet to be counted. Mail-in ballot counting will begin on Thursday, July 21. The final round of counting will be on Friday, July 29.
Provisional ballots will be counted on Wednesday, July 27.
The following is a list of results from Election Day and early voting.
(i) denotes incumbent
* denotes primary winners
Maryland Senate, District 36:
(36 of 36 precincts)
Republicans
*Stephen S. Hershey Jr. (i) — 6,986
Rick Bowers —2,563
Heather Lynette Sinclair — 1,149
Maryland Senate, District 37:
(93 of 93 precincts)
Republicans
*Johnny Mautz — 8,944
Adelaide “Addie” Eckardt (i) — 2,701
Democrat
*Naomi Hyman — 5,137
Maryland House of Delegates, District 36:
(36 of 36 precincts)
Republicans
*Jay A. Jacobs (Kent) (i) — 8,939
*Jeff Ghrist (Caroline) (i) — 8,835
*Steven James Arentz (Queen Anne’s) (i) — 8,969
Maryland House of Delegates, District 37A:
(37 of 37 precincts)
Democrat
*Sheree Sample-Hughes (i) — 1,509
Republican
*Donna Bradshaw — 1,074
Maryland House of Delegates, District 37B:
(56 of 56 precincts)
Republicans
*Christopher T. Adams (Wicomico) (i) — 1,656
*Tom Hutchinson (Dorchester) — 1,626
Nicole Acle (Wicomico) — 2,791
Ron James (Dorchester) — 939
Democrat
*Susan E. Delean-Botkin (Talbot) — 2,322
Talbot County
(all election day precincts reported)
County Council:
Republicans
*Chuck Callahan (i) — 2,381
*Dave Stepp — 2,178
*Wade Strickland — 2,002
*Lynn Leonhardt Mielke — 1,798
*David Montgomery — 1,675
Bruce Corley — 1,384
Kyle O'Donnell — 1,380
James "Jimmy" Jaramillo — 1,324
Democrats
*Keasha N. Haythe — 1,840
*Pete Lesher (i) — 1,809
*Michele W. Dappert — 1,556
*Phil Jackson — 1,390
*Scott Kane — 1,106
Jim Bruce — 990
Levin F. Harrison, IV — 680
State’s Attorney:
Republican
*Joseph Coale — 2,954
Democrat
*Ellen Barry Grunden — 2,056
Clerk of the Circuit Court:
Republican
*Kathi Dulin Duvall (i) — 3,171
Democrat
*Nicole Caudell — 1,987
Register of Wills:
Democrat
*Patricia “Patti” E. Campen (i) — 2,098
Judge of the Orphans’ Court:
Republicans
Paul S. Carroll (i) — 2,899
David J. Wheeler — 2,722
Jack Hall — 2,533
Democrat
*Phillip Carey Foster (i) — 2,007
Sheriff:
Republican
*Joseph Gamble (i) — 3,518
Total Talbot County mail-in ballots requests: 3,381
Total Talbot County mail-in ballots sent and returned by July 18: 2,005
Caroline County
(all election day precincts reported)
Judge of the Circuit Court - Circuit 2
Maureen D. Keogh — 1,523
Heather L. Price — 3,014
This race includes combined vote totals for both parties.
County Commissioner
Republicans
*J. Travis Breeding — 2,396
*Larry C. Porter — 2,042
*Frank Bartz — 1,482
Wilbur Levengood, Jr. (i) — 1,297
Keith Johnson — 905
Brian Dunn — 530
Roger James McKnight — 301
State's Attorney
Republican
*Joe Riley (i) — 2,941
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Republican
*Terry Lord (i) — 3,084
Register of Wills
Republicans
*Jim Phelps (i) — 2,161
Andrea "Andy" Hrobar — 1,244
Judge of the Orphans' Court
Republicans
Ellery Adams (i) — 1,732
Ron Fearins (i) — 1,655
Conway Gregory — 1,594
Jeff Porter (i) — 2,220
Sheriff
Republicans
*Donnie Baker — 1,946
Steve Stouffer — 1,174
Daniel J. Franklin — 523
Democrat
*Tim Crook — 768
Total Caroline County mail-in ballots requests: 1,248
Total Caroline County mail-in ballots sent and returned by July 18: 764
Dorchester County
(all election day precincts reported)
Judge of the Circuit Court - Circuit 1
William H. Jones — 3,660
This race includes combined vote totals for both parties.
County Council
District 1
Republicans
*Rob Kramer, Jr. — 482
Don. B Satterfield — 338
Glenn Levin Bramble — 117
Derek "Doc" Sabedra — 18
Democrat
*Jay Leonard Newcomb (i) — 202
District 2
Democrat
*William V. Nichols (i) — 202
District 3
Republican
*John Edward James, Jr. — 351
Democrats
*Ricky C. Travers (i) — 274
Grady Wilson, Jr. — 101
District 4
Republican
*Lenny Pfeffer (i) — 498
District 5
Republicans
*Mike Detmer — 467
William H. Layton — 259
Thomas Bradshaw — 131
Democrat
*Zia Ashraf — 157
State's Attorney
Republicans
*Amanda Rae Leonard — 1,573
Leonard was appointed as the ad interim State's Attorney in February 2022 after the previous State's Attorney was appointed to the bench.
Molly W. Fox — 956
Kenneth E. Thalheimer — 354
Democrat
Kisha Petticolas — 1,085
Petticolas appeared on the 2022 primary ballot, but withdrew from the race in May. She will not appear on the general election ballot in November.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Republicans
*Amy J. Craig (i) — 2,419
William N. Windsor — 442
Register of Wills
Republican
*Carla Spear — 2,180
Democrat
*Terry Dayton Wheatley (i) — 1,158
Judge of the Orphans' Court
Orphans' Court District 1
Democrat
*George Robert Ames, Jr. (i) — 585
Orphans' Court District 2
Republicans
Bernie Dryden — 1,479
Rick Price — 1,704
Democrat
*Calvin Travers — 612
Sheriff
Republican
*James W. Phillips, Jr. (i) — 2,563
Democrat
*LeRoi Robinson-Grant — 1,044
Total Dorchester County mail-in ballots requests: 1,994
Total Dorchester County mail-in ballots sent and returned by July 18: 1,215
Queen Anne's County
(all election day precincts reported)
County Commissioner At Large
Republican
Jim Moran — 3,988
Democrat
Merle Joy Schwartz - 1,710
County Commissioner - District 1
Republicans
*Jack Wilson (i) — 2,391
Howard A. Dean — 2,349
Democrat
Marion Grier — 1,676
County Commissioner - District 2
Republicans
*Patrick McLaughlin — 2,666
Steve Wilson (i) — 1,984
Democrat
*Andrea Alduino — 1,657
County Commissioner - District 3
Republican
*Phil Dumenil — 3,870
Democrat
*Lynn M. Mason — 1,662
County Commissioner - District 4
Republicans
*Chris Corchiarino (i) — 2,978
Richard C. Nuzback — 1,324
Democrat
*Deborah Krueger — 1,661
State's Attorney
Republican
*Lance Richardson (i) — 4,062
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Republican
*Katherine Beane Hager — 3,960
Register of Wills
Republican
*Laura Nan Cook — 4,002
Judge of the Orphans' Court
Republicans
*Kimberly Cascia — 2,800
*Thomas M. Walsh — 2,210
*Eric Wargotz — 2,178
John T. McQueeney — 1,861
Roger Twigg — 1,075
Democrats
*Crystal Woodward — 1,599
*John W. Crook — 1,362
*Ryan E. Holdgreve — 1,360
Sheriff
Republican
*Gary Hofmann (i) — 4,240
Total Queen Anne's County mail-in ballots requests: 3,493
Total Queen Anne's County mail-in ballots sent and returned by July 18: 1,857
Editor's note: this story will be updated as more election returns are submitted for state and local races.
