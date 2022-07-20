EASTON — Despite a hot and humid day, over 1,000 Talbot County residents and candidates turned out at polling places to cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election.
Candidates for local and state-level positions camped out early at polling locations to wave signs and speak with voters before they voted. Several came prepared with coolers and tents — and all turned out with enthusiasm for Election Day.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 544 people voted at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Of those voters, 344 were Republicans and 200 were Democrats.
Chief Judge Mark Cohoon said the voter turnout was pretty steady throughout the day, with more lines earlier in the morning.
The fire department also saw the most candidates and supporters parked outside waiting to talk to voters.
At the Talbot County Community Center, 220 votes had been cast by 4 p.m. — 156 Republicans and 64 Democrats.
Chief Judges Rick Stacey and Colleen Tipton anticipated about 100 more voters by the time the polls closed at 8 p.m.
For Trish Hargrove, who voted at the community center, coming out to the polls to support local candidates was an easy decision.
“I vote because that’s what I do,” she said.
Hargrove expressed support for Keasha Haythe and Pete Lesher for the Talbot County Council, adding that she liked their politics and what the two individuals stood for. She voted for Tom Perez for governor.
Jerry LeCompte had a simple rationale for voting in the Tuesday primary: “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” he said.
LeCompte went into the polls without a firm decision on who he would cast votes for, but emphasized the importance of candidates who will strengthen the economy.
Noel Bourdin, the chief judge at Easton High School, said he noticed that people were excited to vote. He was glad that the polling center was able to accommodate everyone.
Bourdin also noticed that more voters preferred to cast their ballots electronically rather than filling out paper ballots.
As of 4 p.m., 371 people had voted at the high school: 211 Republicans and 154 Democrats.
