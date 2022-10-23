WYE MILLS — Emily Jackson of Wye Mills, a champion for equity, school safety, and student achievement, is running for reelection for a second term on Talbot County Board of Education, representing District 4.
As a mother of four children who attend Talbot County Public Schools, Jackson has personal, hands-on experience with a wide variety of TCPS programs and services, ranging from Special Education to Gifted and Talented.
“TCPS has played a transformative role in our children’s development,” Jackson said. “I’ve seen firsthand the immense value of our public school system.”
Over the past four years, Jackson said she has left an indelible mark on the Talbot County Public School system as a board member and leader. She has received accolades from the community, parents and teachers for her responsiveness to community issues and her willingness to discuss transparently during board meetings.
Her work has earned an endorsement for re-election from the Talbot County Education Association, which represents educators and support staff in Talbot County Public Schools.
“Mrs. Jackson leads by example, asks hard questions and consistently puts students, teachers, and support staff first in everything she does. She was endorsed in 2018 and we enthusiastically endorse her in 2022,” said Andrew Burke, president of the Talbot County Education Association.
“A priority of mine when I ran in 2018 was the expansion of our world-class pre-K program, and I am so proud that we have done just that,” Jackson said. “The foundational years in school — including access to quality pre-K — set the stage for later student success.” Talbot County Public Schools now offer full day pre-K at their elementary schools.
The last four years have been challenging for public education, however Jackson said she regularly insisted on transparent and logical approaches to very non-traditional situations, resulting in Talbot County having children in school buildings for face-to-face instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic more days than any other school system in Maryland.
Student safety remains top of mind for parents in Talbot County. Jackson said she has played an active role ensuring the SRO (Student Resource Officer) program has the resources and support it needs to continue to grow; and knows that addressing school safety means a multi-pronged approach — increasing physical barriers at school, bringing in more safety personnel, addressing mental health and wellness, and building community within school walls.
Recognized for asking hard questions in public meetings, Jackson remains focused on details. She said she has played an active role in initiatives that have led to greater student achievement and worked to create happier teachers. The class of 2022 alone earned the extraordinary amount of $18,862,603 in scholarship money. Of that same graduating class 54% completed an Advanced Placement course, 23% completed a dual enrollment class at a community college, and 39% completed a CTE program. Talbot County Public Schools are also recognizing their highest ever graduation rates.
As a BOE member, Jackson held an active and engaged role in the superintendent search that resulted in the hiring of Dr. Sharon Pepukayi. Dr. P — as her staff lovingly call her — will play a transformational role in reshaping Talbot County Public Schools as they reach for new levels of greatness, and Jackson said she is excited to work alongside her in this process.
Jackson is a small business owner in Talbot County and will celebrate 15 years as one of the Eastern Shore’s premier family photographers in 2023. Her work in the field feeds her passion for art and art education in schools.
Jackson graduated with honors from Northeastern University in Boston with a B.S. in Political Science and triple minors in History, English and International Affairs; and enjoyed a wide variety of opportunities from working at the Massachusetts Department of Consumer Affairs to Capitol Hill. After graduation, she concentrated on policy and nonprofit development for various organizations, including fundraising to raise AIDS awareness and education in Africa and work for the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.
For more information about Emily Jackson, visit www.emilyfortalbot.com.
