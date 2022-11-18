EASTON — Following a tight race for the fifth open seat, three Republicans and two Democrats were elected to the Talbot County Council after the final round of mail-in ballot counting Friday.
While the top three Republican candidates and top Democratic candidate remained in the lead throughout canvassing, the final round of mail-in voting results propelled a tight Democratic victory.
Voters chose incumbent council president Chuck Callahan, a Republican, and incumbent council vice president Pete Lesher, a Democrat0, for reelection to their seats on the council. Callahan earned 8,297 ballots, or 10.5% of the vote. Lesher led the Democratic ticket with 9,028 ballots, or 11.4% of the vote.
First-time Republican candidates Lynn Mielke and Dave Stepp and Democratic candidate Keasha Haythe earned the remaining three council seats.
Friday’s canvass led Mielke to the top of the Republican ticket with 8,322 votes, or 10.5%. Stepp received 7,897 votes, or 10%.
Haythe narrowly emerged victorious over Republican challengers David Montgomery and Wade Strickland, who were leading until Friday’s final count.
Election results released Friday indicated that Haythe earned 7,814 votes, or 9.9%, beating both candidates by less than 140 ballots after trailing both by over 600 votes as of Wednesday’s provisional ballot canvass.
Talbot County voters haven’t elected more than one Democrat to the county council since 2006.
Talbot County saw the highest voter turnout in the state, with over 51% of registered voters casting ballots.
The following is the final list of unofficial Talbot County Council results from all precincts. An (i) denotes incumbent and an asterisk denotes the leaders.
