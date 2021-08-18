EASTON — Comptroller Peter Franchot — a leading candidate in the 2020 race for governor of Maryland — said he wants the controversial Talbot Boys statue melted down during an interview with The Star Democrat on several significant local issues.
Franchot also supports a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge, announced environmental promises to clean up the Bay, and pledged to invest in clean energy and take Maryland to net-zero emissions by 2030.
The Democratic candidate spoke during an Eastern Shore tour on Aug. 18, touting himself as a qualified representative of the Eastern Shore because he's made multitudes of visits here. Franchot also said he was "quietly confident" that he would win the 2022 race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
When asked about the Talbot Boys Confederate statue — a controversial topic on the Shore — Franchot expressed his support for not just removing the statue from the county courthouse grounds in Easton or placing it in a museum, but eradicating it completely.
“I, as governor, promise that we will melt that down,” Franchot said. “We’ll make door knobs out of it.”
The Confederate statue, perched right in front of the entrance to the courthouse, serves as a painful reminder and memory to African-American residents of Talbot County who pass by it, according to those who support removing the monument. Others in favor of keeping the monument in its current location argue it has historical significance and should remain.
If elected, Franchot would not have a direct power to remove the statue, as it is on Talbot County property and subject to approval from the Talbot County Council, which backed keeping the statue in a 3-2 vote in August 2020. A federal lawsuit brought by the NAACP and American Civil Liberties wants the Confederate statue, which was erected in 1916, removed from public property.
Franchot touched on multiple other local issues on the Shore, including his support of a new Chesapeake Bay bridge span. The Maryland Transportation Authority's preferred route, Corridor 7, would see a new bridge near the existing spans.
The route has become a hot point of controversy on the Eastern Shore and in Queen Anne's County, with many local residents pushing to see the bridge built elsewhere. Some local bridge opponents and environmental groups oppose a new bridge and any of those routes proposed by the state.
Franchot did not specifically endorse a Corridor 7 route but said Maryland has "gotta do something" about congested traffic conditions on the bridge.
"I'm sympathetic to folks," he said, but added that "we can't kick the can down the congested highway anymore. It's too congested."
The state comptroller also made a major promise to clean up the Bay, which has experienced a declining oyster population, large dead zones, and rapid nutrient and agricultural pollution.
A 2020 report card from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science reported a five-year decline in hypoxic conditions in the Bay last year, but still found 525 cubic kilometers of hypoxic conditions in the estuary on any given day.
Franchot said if he becomes governor, he would launch an international competition to encourage a diversity of ideas on tackling dead zones in the nation's largest estuary, with a $5 million to $10 million prize awarded to the winner.
"I think that will get enormous interest around the world," he said. "We're going to come up with a solution to this because it's not exactly rocket science. There's oxygen right above the Bay, but there's a lack of oxygen in areas down at the bottom."
The candidate also promised more green initiatives to achieve his promise of net-zero emissions by 2030, like transitioning state vehicles and fleets to all-electric, reducing emissions from state buildings, and getting the private sector to invest billions into the idea.
Franchot is in a crowded Democratic primary field to succeed Hogan. He was first elected comptroller in 2006 and has name recognition statewide and on the Shore.
