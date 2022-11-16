EASTON — Republican incumbent Chuck Callahan and Democratic incumbent Pete Lesher lead the race for Talbot County Council after additional mail-in ballots and provisional ballots were counted.
The unofficial results released late on Election Day initially showed the five Republican candidates leading in the race for county council. Those results included early votes and Election Day votes, along with about 1,200 mail-in ballots.
However, the first official round of mail-in ballot counting Nov. 10 propelled Lesher, the council's vice president, to the top of the council race. Callahan, the sitting council president, remained at the top of the race on the Republican ticket.
Provisional ballots counted Wednesday didn't change the incumbents' standings at the top of the tickets.
Lesher leads the Democratic ticket with 8,128 ballots, or 11% of the vote. Callahan still leads the Republican slate with 7,896 ballots, or 10.8% of the vote.
Talbot County was one of 11 jurisdictions across the state that opted to count a portion of its mail-in ballots prior to Election Day.
As of Monday, Nov. 14, election officials in Talbot County had canvassed 2,797 mail-in ballots. State board of elections data indicated that 1,348 mail-in ballots remain to be counted in the final round of canvassing.
The final round of mail-in ballots will be counted on Friday, Nov. 18.
The following is the latest list of Talbot County Council results from early voting, Election Day, the first two mail-in ballot counts and provisional ballots.
An (i) denotes incumbent and an asterisk denotes the leaders.
Talbot County
(all election day precincts reported)
County Council:
Republicans
*Chuck Callahan (i) — 7,896
*Lynn Leonhardt Mielke — 7,863
*Dave Stepp — 7,557
*David Montgomery — 7,369
Wade Strickland — 7,328
Democrats
*Pete Lesher (i) — 8,128
Keasha N. Haythe — 7,025
Phil Jackson — 6,715
Michele W. Dappert — 6,615
Scott Kane — 6,322
Editor's note: though asterisks are beside candidates for county council, there are votes yet to be counted that could affect the final outcome. All numbers and winners will be updated as returns continue to come in.
