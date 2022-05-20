ST. MICHAELS — “The next election for Talbot County Council will drive the future of the county more than some may realize,” said Jim Bruce upon announcing his candidacy for the council. Bruce is a Democrat.
The council not only sets budgets and approves laws that govern everyday life, “they also have other lesser-known roles that are fundamental in planning for the future,” he said.
Bruce said the upcoming election is a critical time for the Talbot County Council.
“The next council will oversee the drafting of and adopt a new 10-year comprehensive plan, Talbot County’s blueprint for the next decade,” he said. “Only two of the five incumbents are running, which could also make this election a game-changer for the county and its future — whether policy is related to development, education, police or firefighters.”
The Talbot County Planning Commission determines what is and is not consistent with the comprehensive plan. Bruce said he wants voters to have confidence that county council members will make good appointments to the planning commission and “ going forward will work in good faith with them to make sure that our carefully vetted comprehensive plan is honored.”
Bruce grew up in Richmond, Virginia. He attended public schools there. He later earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace and mechanical engineering at Princeton University, defraying those costs with scholarships, part-time jobs, a graduate teaching assistantship and by joining the ROTC.
Honorably discharged from the U.S. Army as a captain, he met his wife, Carol, at George Washington University law school. Married for 49 years, they raised three children in the Washington, D.C. area.
Residing now in St Michaels in the home they bought 11 years ago, Bruce said, “The best way I can make a meaningful contribution to the place I’m so blessed to call home is to offer my hard work and unique skill set to support the council and responsive democratic government in Talbot County.”
Bruce is asking residents what issues concern them most. Climate change, rising energy prices, internet access, education, development and wastewater treatment are topping lists.
As an engineer, lawyer, and consultant who has served as senior counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, chief energy policy officer at UPS Global Government Affairs, and more recently as owner of his own energy policy consulting company, Bruce said he is eager to assist in addressing these and any other issues where his experience and knowledge might contribute to positive outcomes for Talbot County.
Bruce may be reached at jimbruce.talbotcounty@gmail.com, or visit his website at jimbrucefortalbotcc.com.
