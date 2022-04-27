PRESTON — The lure of office brought politicians out to the Preston Volunteer Fire House on Tuesday, April 19, to talk about their beliefs, backgrounds and motivations in front a polite crowd of about 50 people. Candidates for Circuit Court Judge and Register of Wills were among the races featured.
Starting with the 15-year appointment of Circuit Court Judge, there are two women running. One is current Judge Heather Price, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Larry Hogan. Maryland Constitution says she now must be confirmed by the public. The other candidate for Circuit Court Judge is lawyer Maureen Keogh.
Keogh spoke first, “I have spent 20 years in the courtroom. I have knowledge and experience. I have dealt with custody, domestic violence. It is not just a matter of law, I have lived in that court room. We all pay for crime. I am doing, not just talking.”
Then Price came to the microphone.
“I was appointed by the Governor in January. I have been a District Court Judge and an Assistant County Attorney for eight years. I was an attorney for 31 years. The bulk of my career has been in public service,” Price said.
She talked about delivering unpopular judgment.
“A gang member threatened me, a death threat. They had to extract him. There were partnerships to problem solve this issue. I enjoy problem solving. I think judicial temperament is the most important thing. Fair, impartial, reasoned is a skill set that is not necessarily learned by lawyers,” said Price.
An audience member asked whether or not the constitution is living document.
“I have been arguing cases for 22 years. 4, 5, 6 amendment cases. I take it case by case,” said Keogh.
Price answered, “I consider the facts and the law.”
They were asked if 15 years was too long an appointment for a judge.
Keogh said, “15 years is a very long office. A judge is not supposed to feel political pressure. They are supposed to be independent of any other branch of government.”
Price said, “It is a long time. It is a very serious job. We do get vetted highly. Second hand trauma is what we listen to.”
The next question was should there be leniency for second time offenders.
Price said, “I just sent someone away. I don’t enjoy sentencing.”
Keogh said, “Deterrence, rehabilitation, punishment.”
The final question was about problem-solving courts, which often involves people with substance abuse disorder or mental health issues.
Price said, “I enjoy problem-solving court. It is like drug court co-occurring with mental health. These are high risk, high need people. Sometimes we have graduations, and sometimes we send them away.”
Keogh said, “It is for mental health going untreated or substance abuse. The goal is to get people back on their feet.”
The next race was for the Register of Wills position. Incumbent Jim Phelps is going up against Andy Hrobar. The Register of Wills and Orphans’ Court work together to protect a deceased person and see that his or her last wishes are carried out, that heirs and creditors receive what they’re entitled to and that taxes and fees are paid.
Hrobar said, “I have an associate’s degree in human services. I worked for 32 years in a nursing home and have spent the last 20 in human resources. I have two kids — a son and a daughter. People ask me, ‘What is the Register of Wills?’ I want to increase community awareness, like with meeting at the Chamber of Commerce. I also want to reach out to kids on career day.”
She finished with saying she is a people person.
Phelps said, “I am the current, 12 years, Register of Wills. I started in 2010. I think the number one goal is to take care of people after a death.
“It is really sad when a spouse loses their spouse after 60 years. We help with the paperwork. We provide a service to the people of Caroline County. We keep your will in safekeeping in a fire proof safe. We charge $5 to keep your will.”
Both Hrobar and Phelps are Republicans. The winner of the primary election will face Democrat Rob Blakely in the general election.
