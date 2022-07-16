CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County League of Women’s Voters hosted a commissioner forum Wednesday evening, June 29, for voters to hear what incumbents and candidate challengers are offering to county residents for the next four-year term.
QA LWV President Patricia Jamison welcomed those in attendance and those watching the live broadcast from home on QACTV, which also recorded the forum.
“We believe voters make the best decisions to choose candidates, being informed voters,” Jamison said.
A brief explanation of the format was provided by event moderator Barbara Sharkey. Each candidate was provided two minutes to introduce themselves. Then, prepared questions were asked of the candidates from the LVW. That was followed by an open session for those residents attending to come forward and ask questions of the candidates, and in conclusion, the candidates were provided one and a half minutes for closing remarks.
Howard Dean is a challenger for District 1.
“I’m a lifelong Queen Anne’s County resident and farmer,” Dean said.
He noted numerous organizations he has served with in the county over many years including the QAC Board of Appeals and Farm Service Agency. He has been chairman of both.
“My highest priority is preserving and protecting farm land, especially in north county, which makes up District 1. Since 1973, 21,000 acres of productive farmland has been lost to development,” Dean said. “I am committed to doing everything I can to preserve the rural qualities and heritage that makes our county so unique.”
Dean also mentioned that traffic congestion is a major issue, especially on Kent Island, and blamed the problem on overdevelopment.
During the Q&A, one question was directed to Dean: “What will you do to continue to support and expand the CTE program in our public schools?” CTE stands for Career Technology Education. He replied, “I don’t know anything about that, but will find out about it, and get back to you later on.”
Dean added, “I bring common sense to doing the job of being a commissioner to help keep the county the way it’s been.”
Jack Wilson is the District 1 incumbent.
“I love this job as commissioner, I’m passionate about it,” Wilson said. “I’ve learned that good government comes from a commissioner listening to the public and studying the facts to make good decisions. I’m a forward thinker, and I think about the future of our county. Our county is in a more stable footing now than it’s ever been, due to good decisions and good management. I want to push for broadband to come to all of our citizens more quickly. I do favor businesses coming into some towns that have the infrastructure already in place to support them there.”
Patrick McLaughlin is a challenger for District 2.
“I’m an optimist,” McLaughlin said. “I believe the best is yet to come. I’m running to cut taxes, which I believe is very bold, but, I plan to deliver on that promise. And people have told me that’s what they want most everywhere I talk with them personally. I also want to upgrade our Parks and Rec and support our law enforcement. I want to see Conquest Beach opened to the public. I believe we can increase traffic flow on the Bridge by using what is called the ‘Zipper Machine Cement Barrier,’ which exists. Waiting for a new bridge is not the answer.”
McLaughlin invited people to go on his Facebook.com/patrick4commish or patrick4QACcommish@gmail.com to see how it operates. He believes it worth giving it at least a two-month trial to see if it helps.
“We’re headed into a recession,” McLaughlin said. “The Democrats have screwed things up. We need people in office who are fiscally responsible. Good government should not decide which businesses come into the county. I will not prosper (personally), no deals to benefit me, when elected as county commissioner.”
Stephen Wilson is the District 2 incumbent.
“I was elected to be commissioner eight years ago. When we came into office, the county was almost bankrupt,” Wilson said. “We’ve turned that around through proper management and decision making and earned a AAA bond rating for the county for the first time ever. The purpose of local government is to provide serves efficiently and keep it inexpensive. The county is in great financial condition now, and we have reserves if we do have a recession. I now have experience to help continue making good decisions and run the government. While in office, our very good Emergency Medical Services is now rated the best in the state, and that’s because we have supported them. If re-elected, we (as a commission) plan to keep doing the same things that have gotten us to where we are right now. I think we’ve done a great job.”
Stephen Wilson said his opponent, who promises to cut taxes, won’t be able to fund upgrades for Parks & Rec, nor support the county’s law enforcement with the county having less funds. Wilson called it a contradiction of logic. As far as traffic congestion, Wilson said, “The county can do very little to regulate traffic on a bridge run by the state.”
Richard Nuzback is a challenger for District 4.
“I’m not a politician, but I’m disappointed in the overdevelopment of Kent Island, and I want that to stop or change,” Nuzback said. “Some housing developments are so clustered that neighbors can almost borrow a cup of sugar by passing through their window to the house next door! I don’t know if the current group of commissioners have had anything to do with this development, but it’s the thing that bothers me the most. I do believe we should cut taxes to attract more businesses to come to the county.”
Christopher Corchiarino is the District 4 incumbent.
“I’m a Queen Anne’s County High School graduate,” Corchiarino said. “My family lives here and I’ve served on the commission four years, the past two years as commission president. I respond to voters and I listen. I now have experience as a commissioner, and also am a trained courtroom attorney, which helps me as a commissioner. We, as commissioners, have worked together to make compromises and make good decisions, many times voting 5-0, because we all agree on what’s best for the county. As far as development in the county, this group of commissioners have not voted for any big developments, and we’ve tried to slow it down. I want to preserve our farmland as much as anyone, and I want to help our watermen — I went to school with many of them, and I know and respect the work they do.”
Corchiarino said the current commissioners recently lowered property taxes for county residents.
More details on the candidate platforms call be found in the League of Women Voters Guide.
