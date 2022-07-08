EASTON — Nearly 300 voters turned out for the first day of early primary voting in Talbot County on Thursday, July 7.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 273 people had cast votes at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, Talbot County’s early voting location, according to chief election judge Matt LaMotte. The judges anticipated roughly 50 to 60 more votes before the polls closed at 8 p.m.
The first day saw a “pretty steady flow” of voters, mostly middle-aged, LaMotte said. Information about the voters’ party affiliations could not be disclosed.
The road leading to the firehouse was lined with scores of campaign signs for candidates vying for nomination. Candidates and supporters set up outside during the day, offering voters a quick chance to chat about their policies.
Dave Stepp, a Republican running for the Talbot County Council, said he had been outside the firehouse since 7 a.m. Thursday.
Stepp, a first-time political candidate, said it was exciting and heartwarming to see the election process in action. He enjoyed the chance to talk with local residents and supporters while promoting his campaign.
Republican county council candidate Jimmy Jaramillo also campaigned outside the firehouse. The first day of early primary voting showed a slower, smaller turnout in comparison to the elections in 2018 and 2020, he said, but the day had gone well.
The 2022 primary is Jaramillo’s fifth election as a candidate. He currently serves as a town commissioner in Oxford.
Several other local and state-level candidates and supporters set up outside the polls Thursday.
Campaign signs lined the roads in front of and alongside the Health and Public Services building in Denton Thursday, as early voting opened for the 2022 Primary Election.
“Turnout is a little slower than anticipated,” said Allison Murphy, director of the Caroline County Board of Elections. “It’s been that way statewide.”
By 5:30 p.m., 160 people had voted in Caroline County, Murphy said.
Early voting for the primary election runs from July 7 through July 14. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Caroline, Dorchester, Kent and Talbot counties have one early voting center each; Queen Anne’s has two.
The Easton Volunteer Fire Department, 315 Leonard Rieck Drive, is the early voting location in Talbot. The Health and Public Services Building, 403 S. Seventh St., Denton, is the early voting location in Caroline. Dorchester’s early voting center is at the Dorchester County Office Building, 501 Court Lane, Cambridge; Kent’s is at the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown.
In Queen Anne’s County, voters have a choice of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, 1610 Main Street, Chester, or the County Office Building, Conference Room, 110 Vincit Street, Centreville, for early voting.
The primary election day is Tuesday, July 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.